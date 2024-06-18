Celebrating Juneteenth

Herrick Ross is the ITA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility & Employee Engagement Officer

On June 19th, communities across the United States will come together in celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day . Juneteenth marks the historic day in 1865 when Union Army troops marched into Galveston, Texas, to free the final enslaved Black Americans. As we celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery and those who fought for liberty in the United States, Juneteenth also affords us all the opportunity to recommit ourselves to continue the fight for freedom, opportunity, and liberty for all Americans.

I am often asked about why we celebrate Juneteenth. A common misperception is that it’s a day for only the African American community. When I hear this, I reflect on the words of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who challenged others with the same question: “What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?” Regardless of race, culture, or background, there is value for every American to celebrate this holiday. As one human race, we can acknowledge what makes us different while also cherishing our common bonds. As Americans, our shared identity is freedom, which we celebrate on Juneteenth.

I invite you to learn more about Juneteenth through the National Museum of African American History and Culture . If you happen to be in Houston, Texas, consider visiting Emancipation Park, 10 acres of land purchased by former slaves to commemorate Juneteenth. However you celebrate, take a moment to reflect, commemorate, and recommit to a brighter and more equal future.

