2024 Go-To-Market Gurus Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 30 leaders in go-to-market were honored as Go-To-Market Gurus for their work in coaching and advancing the motions that help businesses grow and thrive.These familiar names in sales, marketing, operations, and customer success are blazing trails on social media to share their knowledge in these critical areas."Go-To-Market is hard and it's great to see GTM leaders like these on social media sharing their wisdom and experience, and the expertise they share is important to GTM leaders of all types," Chip House, Insightly CMO, said. "We teamed up with GTM Partners and TrustRadius to get the word out about how much these individuals are helping others."Leaders like Jen Allen-Knuth of Demand Jen, Shama Hyder of Zen Media, and Morgan Ingram of AMP are just a few examples of the high caliber of professionals recognized in the GTM Gurus program."The process of selecting the honorees was difficult because there are so many professionals out there producing great content in the GTM space," Sangram Vagre, CEO of GTM Partners, added. "The people selected should feel special since the bar was so high.""TrustRadius is excited about a program celebrating the people revolutionizing GTM," Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius, said. "In a sea of go to market technology, GTM Gurus are the people building and executing real-world processes critical to mending the trust gap between buyers and sellers."The 2024 GTM Guru honorees each received a sweet treat as a thank you for their work. For the full list of honorees and additional information about the program, visit https://www.insightly.com/about-us-2/gtm-guru-winners/

