EU-funded courses for Ukrainian displaced women in the creative and IT industries – apply by 7 July!

With the support of the EU, the Ukrainian non-profit ‘Projector Foundation’ has announced the third call for free online training for 1,000 internally displaced Ukrainian women and refugees.

This is the last wave of a large-scale project to support career opportunities for Ukrainian women in the creative and IT industries.

The online training programme consists of 13 separate courses, starting in July and August and lasting 2-3 months. These courses include game design, copywriting, web design, mobile apps design, Internet marketing, sales, IT project management, etc.

Unemployed displaced women and internally displaced women aged 18 and over are eligible to apply. A document confirming the status of a displaced person in accordance with the country in which you are located or confirming the status of an internally displaced person (IDP certificate) will be sufficient. To study at the programme, you must have at least a B1 level of English.

The deadline for applications is 7 July.

Through the first two calls, 713 women abroad and in Ukraine have already received free training.

