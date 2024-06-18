¡Hola from Spain! My Erasmus adventure: building bridges between 

Armenia and Spain (thanks to the EU!)

Hola, I am Meri Davtian, an active and passionate Young European Ambassador from Armenia. In my 20s, I got a chance to study abroad at the University of Valladolid in Spain with the EU-funded Erasmus+ Programme.

Living in Spain for the past few months has been a fiesta for my senses – a vibrant tapestry woven with the rich threads of Spanish culture and the thrill of academic discovery. As a young enthusiast hailing from the small city of Gyumri in northern Armenia, I never imagined myself getting lost in the labyrinthine roads of Valladolid, my ears captivated by the rapid-fire Spanish. But here I am, all thanks to the incredible Erasmus programme, funded by the European Union.

Erasmus: a celebration of EU values, one tapas at a time

The Erasmus programme is more than just a study exchange, it’s a tangible expression of the EU’s core values. Here in Spain, I’ve witnessed these values come alive:

Unity in diversity: Sharing plates of tapas with classmates from Italy, France, and Ukraine has shattered stereotypes and fostered a beautiful sense of unity despite our cultural differences. Erasmus promotes this value by encouraging young Europeans to connect and learn from each other.

Sustainability: The programme champions sustainability through its focus on cultural immersion. Every time I choose to walk or bike instead of taking a taxi, I’m contributing to a greener Europe – a value the EU actively promotes.

Equality and inclusion: Erasmus funding makes studying abroad accessible, regardless of socioeconomic background. The EU’s commitment to creating a level playing field for all young Europeans is reflected in this inclusivity. Thanks to the EU scholarship, many young people like me from Armenia and other Eastern partner countries of the EU have the chance to experience studying abroad.

EU-funded adventures: fuelling my Armenian dreams

As a Young European Ambassador, I’m passionate about promoting these values back home in Armenia. The EU’s financial support through Erasmus has empowered me not only to experience them firsthand, but also to equip myself with the tools to share them effectively in Armenia, specifically in Gyumri. By investing in the education and experiences of young people across Europe, the EU is fostering a generation of citizens who value unity, celebrate diversity, and strive to build a better future.

English goes local: activities for change back home

Since the first year of my university life, I have had a dream of making foreign languages, specifically English, more accessible and enjoyable for young people in my city. During my internship at local schools I have witnessed how unfavorable the conditions are in which teenagers study English. The lack of proper classroom equipment and the old-fashioned books with outdated materials demotivate teenagers to study English. The majority of them do not even consider it important. Moreover, many teenagers do not know about the opportunities that knowledge of English and the EU provides. My Spanish adventure isn’t just about textbooks. Immersing myself in the English language at Valladolid University has sparked some exciting ideas to take back to Armenia, such as Language Exchange Programmes which could foster cultural understanding and create opportunities for young Armenians to connect with their European counterparts.

I am wholeheartedly sure that together, fuelled by the spirit of the EU and armed with our unique perspectives, we can build bridges between Armenia and Europe, providing new opportunities for Armenian youth.