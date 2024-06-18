Hurricanes and Extreme Heat
The New York Times recently featured an article about the growing call for FEMA to recognize extreme heat as a serious disaster. At NECHAMA, we know firsthand the impact of rising temperatures. There is a direct correlation between heat and hurricanes. The warmer the Gulf of Mexico gets, the more potential there is for stronger and more frequent hurricanes. (For more information about this phenomenon, check this resource.) This puts the communities we serve at an increased risk.
As we anticipate these challenges, we’re also readying ourselves to respond. We expect to be called upon to provide hurricane relief with increasing frequency. We are committed to supporting those grappling with the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.