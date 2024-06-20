TapClicks Webinar Demystifies Data Integration with Custom Data Connectors

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announces a new webinar: “Connect, Collect, Conquer: Demystifying Custom Data Connectors.” This free webinar explores powerful ways to connect unique data sources using TapClicks custom connectors. It provides inspiration on how to optimize data integration and drive success in marketing.

Moderated by TapClicks product manager Ramzy Haider, this session features a panel of customers who have leveraged TapClicks' unique capabilities to streamline and transform their businesses.

When: June 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST.

Where: Online via Zoom, free of charge.

Register here: https://tapclicks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sK0m69jIQIuBlUKxmhSsSA#/registration

Moderator: Ramzy Haider, TapClicks Product Manager

Panelists:

Melissa Prostrollo, Senior Search Strategist at Click Rain

Katie Wilcox, Digital Media Supervisor at Marshall Advertising

James Miller, Sr. Director of Product Management at Northstar Travel Group

Zeeshan Jiwani, Media Operations Lead at Time & Space Media

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.