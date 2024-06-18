Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum
Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum for his million-dollar verdicts and settlements.
Our motto at Lowcountry Law is "Always available for our clients". We truly pride ourselves on making ourselves available and accessible 24/7 for our client's needs.”MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is pleased to announce that attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has been certified as a member. The Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million-dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 7800 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1 % of U.S. lawyers are members. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award, or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more.
— Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen
About Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen:
Matthew is a second-generation Attorney. Some of his first memories were making forts out of file boxes and typing gibberish memos on one of the typewriters at his father’s firm. He was born and raised in Myrtle Beach, SC, and is a 14th-generation Charlestonian on his mother’s side. These traits give him unique expertise in handling cases throughout the Lowcountry and Grand Strand, and indeed why Matthew picked the name “Lowcountry Law” for his firm.
Attorney Matthew Breen - South Carolina Injury AttorneyMatthew graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. While at The Citadel, Matthew was on the Dean’s List, a member of the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honors Society, a Bond Volunteer, a Member of the Honor Committee, and an officer on the 4th Battalion Staff. Matthew is also a Life Member of The Citadel’s Theta Commission of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of The Loyal Order.
After The Citadel, Matthew attended the Charleston School of Law. While in Law School, Matthew was President of the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honor Society, a Senator in the Student Bar Association, an Editor for the Maritime Law Review, a Faculty Research Assistant for Professor William G. Merkel, a Pupil of the James L. Petigru Inn of Court, and the Associate Justice for External Competitions for the Charleston School of Law’s Moot Court Board.
After Matthew graduated from Law School, he passed the South Carolina Bar with a score that ranked in the top 1% of scores nationally and enabled Matthew to practice in over 37 States and Territories. In addition to South Carolina, Matthew is also admitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of South Carolina, and North Carolina.
When not zealously advocating for his clients, Matthew loves to till his extensive garden. A fun fact is that he makes his own Peach Habanero hot sauce. He also is an avid genealogist. In this capacity, he is the Solicitor for the Sons of the Revolution in the State of South Carolina and a Vice President of the South Carolina Sons of the American Revolution. Among other groups, he is also a member of the Society of the Cincinnati and the Huguenot Society of South Carolina.
His community outreach and service included serving on the Stray Dog Society's board of directors and as an Elder at the French Protestant (Huguenot) Church of Charleston.
Above all, Matthew takes the most pride in his legal work. He has been named to the SuperLawyers Rising Stars list since 2020, to the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list for Workers’ Compensation and Personal Injury, and to the Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion list.
Attorney Matthew Breen's areas of practice include:
Personal Injury
Car Accidents
Truck Accidents
Motorcycle Accidents
Workers’ Compensation and Employee Injuries
Wrongful Death
Pedestrian Accidents
Construction Accidents
Slip and Fall Injuries
Spinal Cord Injuries
Traumatic Brain Injuries
Dog Bites and Animal Attacks
Nursing Home Abuse
Uber and Lyft Rideshare Accidents
If you are looking for an experienced personal injury attorney in Mount Pleasant, schedule a free consultation with attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen today!
You can visit us online at: https://www.lowcountry-law.com/
Geron Evanson
Veritas Law Firm Marketing
+1 716-601-1185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
Attorney Matthew Breen | South Carolina Personal Injury Lawyer | Lowcountry Law, LLC