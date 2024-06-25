John Theriault Opens Communistrata Strategic Communications Focusing on AI Implementation
John Theriault announces a new LGBTQ+ owned strategic communications firm focused on AI implementation policy and messaging inside US corporations.
This is quickly becoming a major issue for companies of all sizes, and Communistrata was formed to help solve internal communications issues around AI implementation faster and cheaper for companies.”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced corporate communications expert John Theriault is opening a new LGBTQ+ owned strategic communications firm based in Boston. The company will focus on communication needs around the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI). These needs include policy and FAQs development, education and training, employee engagement, change management, and more at all levels across the company.
An Emerging Need: AI Implementation Communications
The implementation of AI is unlike technology implementations of the past. It will affect every part of the company, changing the way people work. This includes eliminating or creating processes, interacting with other technologies outside of human intervention, and offer new opportunities for productivity gains and increased quality of output (ex. customer services).
“Corporate communication leaders are quickly realizing that AI implementation support is now a thing - a new task for their team. And many are scrambling to produce polices, engage employees, and set a tone that supports innovation combined with responsible use.” said John Theriault. “The most forward thinking companies are revising their communications strategy now to include AI.”
Three Corporate AI Communication Trends
1. Knowledge Disparity: There is a wide difference in knowledge levels among employees, and additionally, the changes are happening so fast it's hard for anyone (even experts) to keep up. Companies need to offer and support several types of education and training to allow workers to feel more comfortable and see how they can use AI in their daily work.
2. Information Security: This is particularly an issue for companies that don't offer a sanctioned, secure AI tool for employee internal use or try to restrict AI use altogether. In these organizations, we will inevitably see employees using personal AI tools on their own computers but still using company information. It's called "shadow AI use" and it can lead to leakage of confidential and proprietary information.
3. Employee Engagement and Workplace Culture: A company that sets a positive tone around AI experimentation and adoption will inevitably have successful use cases faster than competitors who restrict use. A good rule is to focus on a small, finite number of projects that support cost reduction, revenue generation, or increase quality without changing headcount. These early wins can pay big cultural dividends within the company.
Mitigating AI Risk and Building Trust
The risk associated with poor implementation of AI tools and usage can be serious. A McKinsey survey found that with past technology implementations, over 70% of business leaders felt many delivered far less productivity and value than expected. Because AI is being used across all aspects of a company’s organization, and is a key factor in shareholder expectations, there is a lot of pressure on successful development and implementation.
The key is to start intentionally, versus trying to make it work across the company immediately. One recommendation is to start with a one or a couple of compelling use cases that will cut cost/increase revenue but not result in employee reductions (although people could be reassigned). This will support adoption and trust by promoting early wins without staff cuts. A second recommendation is to create an internal task force of AI users to help guide the process.
Communistrata is developing communications protocols based on the unique dimensions, use cases, and risks associated with AI use within companies. The program will help clients move faster in building an adoptive culture, set clear guidelines, and engage employees. John Theriault was at the forefront of these issues during the introduction of social media use by healthcare organizations and is applying those lessons in this use case.
Additional Communistrata Services
In addition to AI implementation communication services, the company will also offer a suite of traditional services. These include:
• Communications Strategy
• Executive Visibility & Messaging
• Multi-Media Content
• Internal Communications
• Employee Engagement
• External Communications/PR/Media Outreach
• Government Affairs/Infrastructure Support
• Issue and Patient Advocacy
• Video and Podcast Production
About the Founder
John Theriault is a senior-level professional with over 20 years of experience working with executive teams including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Southcoast Health System, and Mass General Brigham. He holds a master's degree from Harvard University.
John Theriault
Communistrata Strategic Communications
+1 617-680-3117
Communistrata Strategic Communications Services Overview