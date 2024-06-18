Submit Release
JUNE 13, 2024 - Nevada Division of Insurance Holding Town Hall Meeting on the Impact of Wildfire Threat on Insurance

 

Media Contact:  Todd Rich; icommish@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 13, 2024

Carson City, NV — The Nevada Division of Insurance has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Incline Village, Nevada to discuss the impacts of wildfires in the Western United States on homeowners and condominium insurance. 

The Town Hall meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center located at 948 Incline Way in Incline Village. 

Wildfire activity across the West over the past decade has led to higher homeowner insurance rates and challenges to insurance companies when issuing insurance policies in certain areas including the Tahoe Basin. 

“The threat of wildfires in Nevada and the West are creating challenges to consumers and communities,” said Nevada Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “The Division of Insurance is hearing from those impacted and I feel that it is important that consumers have an opportunity to share the impact directly with the agency. Our goal is to not only hear from community members but also to share what the Division is working on and what can be done.”

About the Nevada Division of Insurance
The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on

X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

#  #  #

