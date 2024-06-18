Submit Release
Randolph County Development Authority receives $500K in OneGeorgia funds

ATLANTA (June 18, 2024) – The Randolph County Development Authority has been awarded a $500,000 infrastructure grant from the OneGeorgia Authority Equity Fund.

This grant will support the development of the Randolph County Industrial Park by improving water and sewer infrastructure on 29 acres of available industrial land, which currently lacks these essential services. This development will create a ready-for-construction site within the park.

The total project cost is $700,000, with the Randolph County Development Authority contributing $200,000. This strategic investment will enhance the industrial capacity of Randolph County.

"DCA is committed to bolstering local economies through partnerships and resources," said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "The utilization of OneGeorgia for these projects demonstrates the initiative of community leaders. Building strong communities through business development and job creation has lasting benefits for our state."

The OneGeorgia Equity Fund is a flexible tool for community and economic development, providing financial assistance through grants and loans to eligible projects in rural communities. This initiative aims to build essential infrastructure to support economic development.

OneGeorgia programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. For more information about the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs, click here.

 

