CrewTracker Software Announces Integration with WeatherWorks VeriFreeze™

Transforming Snow and Ice Operations with Innovative Weather Data Integration

This next level integration enables mutual clients to seamlessly access critical ice data to significantly speed up verification and processing time for efficient billing."” — Frank Lombardo, WeatherWorks CEO

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrewTracker Software, a leading provider of the Digital Services Platform for the snow and ice management industry, is proud to announce an enhanced integration with WeatherWorks, extending their long-standing partnership. Building on the successful integration of WeatherWorks' Certified Snowfall Totals (CST), CrewTracker now brings VeriFreeze™ weather data and reports directly into its service records, offering unprecedented direct access to weather data.

VeriFreeze™, WeatherWorks' innovative product, provides critical daily information regarding the occurrence of ice formation due to refreeze events and related phenomena like black ice. This integration, brought seamlessly into CrewTracker's service records via the WeatherWorks API, will enable snow and ice management companies to run smarter and more accurate business operations with comprehensive weather documentation in the service record.

"WeatherWorks is proud of its continued partnership with Crew Tracker,” said WeatherWorks CEO Frank Lombardo. “This next level integration enables mutual clients to seamlessly access critical ice data to significantly speed up verification and processing time for efficient billing."

Key Features of the Integration:

• Seamless Data Integration: VeriFreeze™ data, including maximum and minimum temperatures, pavement conditions (below 32 degrees), precipitation levels, snow melt, and hours below freezing, is now integrated directly into CrewTracker's service records.

• Enhanced Documentation: This integration provides direct access to VeriFreeze™ reports from the CrewTracker Tracker Editor allowing for detailed justification of work performed during non-precipitation-related events, such as melt and refreeze scenarios.

• Streamlined Billing: With accurate, real-time data on ground conditions, companies can efficiently document and bill for services related to ice formation, reducing conflicts and ensuring transparency.

Benefits for Snow and Ice Management Businesses:

1. Increased Operational Efficiency: By incorporating detailed weather data into the service record, companies can make more informed decisions.

2. Improved Documentation and Accountability: With direct access to VeriFreeze™ reports, businesses can provide precise documentation for services performed during non-precipitation events, enhancing accountability and client satisfaction by clarifying service necessity and scope.

3. Enhanced Safety and Compliance: Accurate weather data allows for proactive measures to be taken in anticipation of refreeze and ice formation, improving safety.

4. Cost Savings and Revenue Assurance: The detailed weather information helps justify the need for services during non-snowfall events, ensuring that all billable work is accurately documented, thus avoiding potential revenue loss and ensuring fair compensation for services rendered.

“We are proud to deepen our 15-year relationship with WeatherWorks by integrating their innovative VeriFreeze™ technology into our platform,” said John Paganini, CEO of CrewTracker Software. “This integration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the snow and ice management industry with cutting-edge tools and accurate weather data. With VeriFreeze™ integration our mutual clients will benefit from enhanced service transparency and safety, ensuring better operational decisions and safer communities during winter weather conditions.”

For more information about the new VeriFreeze™ integration and how it can benefit your snow and ice management business, visit CrewTracker Software's website or contact our support team at info@crewtracker.com

About CrewTracker Software:

CrewTracker Software is a pioneering provider of digital services for the snow and ice management industry. Our Digital Services Platform offers innovative integrated solutions designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and maximize safety for snow and ice management companies. With cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support, they empower their clients to effectively manage their crews, equipment, and resources.

About WeatherWorks:

WeatherWorks provides accurate, timely, and dependable weather information to clients in a variety of industries, including snow and ice management. Their products, such as Certified Snowfall Totals and VeriFreeze™, are essential tools for businesses seeking reliable weather data to support their operations.