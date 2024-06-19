"Whistleblower rewards for loan officers might exceed a million dollars if their lender/employer looked the other way on obvious PPP loan fraud as the group is always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

The Corporate Whistleblower Center has by far the best branded initiative in the nation for individuals who worked for a bank-financial institution that brokered Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans in 2020,2021 or both, and they want people like this to get rewarded if the person has proof the lender did no due diligence on the borrower-especially if the loan amount was near or above a million dollars and obvious fraud was involved.

Whistleblower rewards for people like this might exceed a million dollars if the lender looked the other way on obvious loan fraud. For at least now the group's primary targets are bank-financial institutions involved with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud involving nursing homes and healthcare companies, because the group has found so much blatant PPP loan fraud in the healthcare sector.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We have been working on our Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud initiative for nearly a year and what we have discovered is-say as an example multiple nursing home chains received one PPP loan for around a million dollars for one of their facilities, and then on closer review we discovered they received PPP loans for all of their facilities-and the same bank did all of the loans. We have found this in numerous instances."

Here are some glaring problems the Corporate Whistleblower Center has discovered via Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans and healthcare companies:

*"To receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan-the business was not supposed to have more than 500 employees. We have found numerous nursing home PPP loan recipients that had more than 500 employees.

*"At least 60% of the Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds were supposed to be used on payroll-staff. The nursing home groups we are investigating did not spend 60% of the PPP loan proceeds on payroll. In some instances, we can prove they used their bundled loan proceeds and purchased more nursing homes. Many of these nursing home ownership groups included venture capital firms, private equity firms and wealthy families-investor groups.

*"The PPP loan was supposed to be necessary."

*Special note: “The PPP loans involving healthcare companies we are looking at were all forgiven-even though the healthcare company had more than 500 employees, and or they did not spend 60% of the loan proceeds on payroll, and the money was not necessary.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center: "If you are a current or former loan officer and your bank-financial institution-employer was brokering Paycheck Protection Program loans-and your clients were nursing homes or healthcare companies--were you-your coworkers instructed not to do any due diligence? If your bank-financial institution employer brokered these PPP loans to the federal government and no due diligence was done on the borrower--it's a huge problem for the bank-financial institution and the whistleblower rewards might be millions of dollars, especially if the bank is publicly traded on a stock exchange."