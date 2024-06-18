44 Business Capital Volunteers at the Variety Charity as part of Xtraordinary Day of Service
44 Business Capital, a Division of Berkshire Bank, volunteered with Variety, the Children's Charity of the Greater Delaware Valley in Norristown, PA.
I’m very proud of the turn out and effort put forth by the entire team at 44 Business Capital, when duty calls, they always respond!”PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employees with 44 Business Capital, the nationwide SBA lending division of Berkshire Bank, volunteered with Variety, the Children's Charity of the Greater Delaware Valley in Norristown, PA. More than 1,000 Berkshire Bank employees rolled up their sleeves on June 13 and helped make the communities where they live and work stronger and more resilient by volunteering at more than 45 local nonprofits across the bank’s markets as part of Xtraordinary Day (X Day), the bank’s annual day of service.
“The 44 team helped the Variety Club of Philadelphia prepare for its Summer Camp season by painting some cabins and doing necessary work in and around the complex’s greenhouses. They pulled weeds, laid cardboard, spread wood chips and planted various vegetables,” said Greg Poehlmann, Senior Vice President, Business Banking. “I’m very proud of the turn out and effort put forth by the entire team at 44 Business Capital, when duty calls, they always respond!”
Every year, Berkshire Bank closes all its financial centers and offices at 12 p.m. to host X Day, which supports nonprofits that address hunger, homelessness and affordable housing and aim to create a more equitable, just and sustainable future.
In all, employees participated in more than 50 X Day projects that took place in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.
About 44 Business Capital
44 Business Capital, a direct small business lending division of Berkshire Bank, originates SBA loans nationwide. The SBA group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, PA and is a top 20 national PLP lender having closed $1.25 Billion in the last 14 years.
About Berkshire Bank
Berkshire Bank is a relationship-driven, community-focused bank that delivers industry-leading financial expertise to clients in New England and New York and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), headquartered in Boston. With $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers, the bank provides a full suite of tailored banking solutions through its Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management divisions. Newsweek named Berkshire one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America and one of America’s Best Regional Banks.
