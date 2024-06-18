MEDIA ADVISORY: COPA Public Hearing Scheduled July 18, 2024

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 18, 2024, that will include a formal process for the public to comment on Ballad Health’s compliance with the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA).

The hearing will be held from 5:00 – 8 p.m. EDT in the Northeast State Community College Performing Arts Center, located at 2425 Highway 75 in Blountville.

Information about the Ballad COPA is available at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/health-planning/certificate-of-public-advantage.html.

Those who wish to provide comments on their views regarding the operation of the COPA may sign up online at tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/health-planning/certificate-of-public-advantage.html. Speakers may submit their names through 5:00 p.m. EDT July 17, 2024. Those who are not able to sign up online may sign in upon entering the center’s auditorium and will be called on to speak after those who signed up online.

Each individual will be given three minutes to deliver remarks. Transcripts of the hearing will be posted to the Department’s COPA webpage. Participants may also bring written comments. Those unable to attend the hearing may provide input by email to tn.health@tn.gov or by mail to the Tennessee Department of Health – COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243.

What: Certificate of Public Advantage Public Meeting

When: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 5:00 p.m., EDT

(Doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

Where: Northeast State Community College Performing Arts Center

2425 Highway 75