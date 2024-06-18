Centrix Energy Partners Presents 'How to Recapture Some of the Recapture Funds' at the 2024 TREA Annual Conference
The "How to Recapture Some of the Recapture Funds" presentation delves into reducing Chapter 49's impact on school district's facility planning & improvements.
We are excited to share our expertise and strategies for reducing the impact of Chapter 49 on facility planning and improvements at the TREA Annual Conference”ROUND ROCKS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrix Energy Partners, a leading energy solutions provider for educational institutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Texas Rural Education Association (TREA) Annual Conference.
The conference will feature a presentation by Devin Castleton, Director of Business Development at Centrix Energy Partners, on " How to Recapture Some of the Recapture Funds,” which delves into reducing the impact of Chapter 49 on your district’s facility planning & improvements. The presentation will occur on Wednesday, June 26th, from 9:40 am to 10:10 am at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, TX.
Devin Castleton's presentation will delve into the key strategies that Texas public schools can implement to reduce the impact of Chapter 49 on their facility planning and improvements. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights on budget flexibility, enhanced resource allocation, focus on educational priorities, cost transparency, and strategic planning. These strategies empower districts to optimize their financial resources, improve academic outcomes, and create a conducive environment for student success.
Devin Castleton's presentation will Include:
1. Budget Flexibility: Texas public schools can achieve greater budget flexibility by transferring maintenance and operations costs to Instruction and Support (I&S) budgets. This allows districts to allocate funds more flexibly, prioritizing resources towards areas of highest need, such as deferred maintenance.
2. Enhanced Resource Allocation: Shifting maintenance and operations costs to I&S budgets streamlines financial allocations within schools. This ensures that resources are efficiently distributed to areas directly impacting student learning experiences, including facility improvements and equipment upgrades.
3. Focus on Educational Priorities: By absorbing maintenance and operations costs into I&S budgets, schools can concentrate on enhancing educational quality and outcomes. This enables them to invest in curriculum development, technology integration, and student academic support programs.
4. Cost Transparency: Consolidating maintenance and operations expenses within the I&S budget category provides greater clarity and transparency in financial reporting. This facilitates better tracking and managing expenditures related to educational activities versus facility maintenance.
5. Strategic Planning: Integrating maintenance and operations costs into I&S budgets enables Texas public schools to adopt a more strategic approach to budget planning. Districts can create an environment that fosters student success by aligning financial resources with educational goals and long-term sustainability.
"We are excited to share our expertise and strategies for reducing the impact of Chapter 49 on facility planning and improvements at the TREA Annual Conference," said Devin Castleton, Director of Business Development at Centrix Energy Partners. "By implementing these strategies, districts can optimize their financial resources and create an environment that enhances student educational outcomes."
Centrix Energy Partners invites all conference attendees to Devin Castleton's presentation on Wednesday, June 26th, from 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, TX. Attendees will gain valuable insights into reducing the impact of Chapter 49 and creating a sustainable financial roadmap for their districts.
For more information about Centrix Energy Partners and its energy solutions for educational institutions, please visit www.centrix-energy.com or request a NO-COST Facility Audit.
All TREA conference attendees and CEP press release responders can access a free online copy of the eBook The Guide to No-Cost Facility Audits.
About Centrix Energy Partners:
Centrix Energy Partners LLC is a design-build finance company specializing in design-build construction projects and comprehensive energy initiatives for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, and towns. Centrix Energy Partners empowers organizations to achieve environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness by focusing on energy-saving solutions and tailor-made strategies. Centrix Energy Partners delivers innovative solutions that align with each client's unique needs, from comprehensive energy audits to customized conservation plans. For more information, please visit www.centrix-energy.com.
Alan Wozniak
Centrix Energy Partners
+1 727-252-9533
alanw@centrix-energy.com
