ICAO recognized by Canada’s Legislative Bodies, advancing cooperation with Host State

and House of Commons . Their three-day mission to Canada’s capital aimed to further collaboration between ICAO and the Canadian government on shared objectives. As part of a visit to Ottawa, ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar were recognized during the question periods at Canada’s Senate





Other Highlights of their activities included:





Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly and the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, and Parliamentary leaders for Canada's role as a founding ICAO member, as outstanding host of the organization's Headquarters since 1947 and for its leadership and dedication to ICAO's global mission.





• Discussing ICAO's upcoming 80th anniversary and the significance of the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. They also underscored the importance of close cooperation in preparing for the 42nd ICAO Assembly in September 2025, where Member States will again address key challenges and opportunities facing aviation.







• Affirming their joint commitment to upholding the highest international standards in developing civil aviation while prioritizing accessibility and environmental sustainability.





Throughout the visit, ICAO's delegation, accompanied by Legal Affairs and External Relations Director Michael Gill, engaged in substantive dialogues that strengthened ICAO's partnership with its host country.





In parallel, the ICAO Council convened an off-site strategy meeting in Ottawa. Council members discussed the ICAO Strategic Plan 2026-2050 and measures to ensure the organization's financial sustainability. These deliberations will inform preparations for the upcoming 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly.



