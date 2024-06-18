1st Annual Prefix Family 5K Fun Run and Car Show for Charity Scheduled for August 2nd.

The Prefix 5K Family Fun Run Flyer Take a photo of the QR code for easy Registration. For additional information, or to Sponsor this event, email: 5K@Prefix.com

The Prefix Corporation 5K Family Fun Run will benefit the 42 STRONG - Tate Myre Foundation for Peer-to-Peer Mentoring

We've got an ideal location for this event, with our headquarters being directly adjacent to the River Trail, and we look forward to a fun evening.” — Prefix VP, Jhan R. Dolphin

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation is thrilled to announce the 1st Annual Prefix Family 5K Fun Run and Car Show, a vibrant community event dedicated to supporting the company’s C3 Charity Initiative. This exciting event will take place on Friday evening, August 2nd, 2024, and promises a night of fun, family, and philanthropy.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 2nd, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM (Gates open at 5:00, Run starts at 6:30) Location: Prefix Corporation 1400 S. Livernois Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.

Highlights:

5K Fun Run or 1 Mile Run/Walk: Lace-up your running shoes and join us for a spirited 5K run through on the beautiful Prefix corporate campus and adjacent Clinton River Trail. This 5K and 1 mile fun run is good for all ages and fitness levels.

Car Show: As one of the Auto industry’s leading resources, Prefix will attract a wide-range of cool vehicles. Hot Rods, Jeeps, 4x4s, Muscle cars, Exotics, are all welcome.

Beer Tent: Unwind and enjoy a selection of craft beers in our beer tent. It will be a great spot to relax after the run and mingle with fellow attendees.

Music & Food: Enjoy the music while savoring a variety of delicious food from local vendors. There's something for everyone to enjoy

Family-Friendly Activities: Bring the whole family for an evening of entertainment and activities designed to delight kids and adults alike.

SPONSORSHIP Opportunities: A limited number of Sponsorship opportunities exist for local businesses who wish to be part of this important event. Contact 5k@prefix.com for more info.

About the 42 STRONG Tate Myre Foundation:

The 42 Strong Tate Myre Foundation honors the legacy of Tate Myre, a beloved community member whose life was cut short by the 2021 Oxford High tragedy. The foundation focuses on implementing peer-to-peer mentoring programs that are based on the consistency, caring and humble confidence that Tate displayed during his life. All of the funds raised during this event will go towards supporting these important mentoring programs.

About Prefix:

Celebrating 45 years in business, Prefix Corporation is a recognized leader in the creation of prototype designs, mock-ups, and full-scale concept vehicles for the automotive, aviation, and a wide variety of other industries. With three facilities in southeastern Michigan and over 250 team members, Prefix Corporation currently has clients across a variety of industries, including Automotive, Aviation, Entertainment and Themed-Attractions, and Motorsports.

Registration and Participation:

Participants can register for the 5K Fun Run online at the QR code, or on the day of the event at the registration booth. The car show is FREE and open to all vehicle owners who wish to display their interesting, cool, or unique rides. Please send a note to: 5K@prefix.com if you have a car you would like to display.