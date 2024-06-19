Submit Release
Color The Sky With Song is available as an ebook on June 19, 2024, and in paperback on July 10, 2024.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author’s Sophomore Novel Promises an Imaginative Thrill Ride

Brian Forrester announces the release of his newest young adult novel, Color The Sky With Song. The book launches as an ebook on June 19, 2024, and in paperback on July 10, 2024.

About the Book:

14-year-old Lucy longs to escape the dreary town of Nether. Burdened by unloving parents and a soul-crushing job in a magnet factory, she dreams of a better life beyond the mountains. But when she finally escapes with the help of her grandfather, she uncovers secrets that upend everything she was raised to believe.

As Lucy and a friend embark on a journey to find the two powerful forces who control the outside world, she finds herself in the middle of a cosmic clash between good and evil, with the souls of those she loves hanging in the balance.

With the storytelling of a Pixar movie, the whimsy of Narnia, and the mind-bending concepts of The Matrix, the story pulls readers into a world that reflects the eternal tug-of-war between light and darkness.

Key Features:

-A fantasy tale for the young and young at heart
-Heroes and villains that will keep you hooked until the last page
-Hidden secrets
-Heart-pounding adventure
-Captivating for grown-ups
-Perfect for family bedtime stories
-Unforgettable characters and vividly imagined settings
-Emotional depth that resonates with readers of all ages
-Ageless storytelling

As reviewer K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite writes, “Author Brian Forrester uses every drop of his fantastic imagination to craft a gripping story that plunges readers into Lucy's world of oppression, resilience, and discovery.”

Publication Dates:

• Ebook: June 19, 2024
• Paperback: July 10, 2024

About the Author:

Brian Forrester has authored another young adult novel, The Jungle Within, and has also written several short stories and business books. Brian teaches monthly writing workshops through the Williamsburg Regional Library and regularly teaches programs at William & Mary and Old Dominion University.

Website: www.baforrester.com

Brian Forrester
Grove Park Stories
+1 757-912-7393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

