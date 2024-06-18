A 5-Part Framework for Adaptive School Leadership with Center for Model Schools Managing Partner Dr. Joshua P. Starr
RocketPD & Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Center for Model Schools partner to empower K-12 school leaders through access to expert-led professional learningORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School transformation is the goal. But how do we do it?
At this year’s Model Schools Conference in Orlando, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Center for Model Schools partnered with RocketPD to empower and immerse K-12 school leaders and their teams in an actionable framework for adaptive school transformation.
Starting today, Model School leaders and their teams are invited to register for a 5-part live-virtual cohort led by former superintendent and Center for Model Schools Managing Partner Dr. Joshua P. Starr. Over five 90-minute sessions, Dr. Starr will walk participating education leaders (and their teams) through an actionable framework for transformation that includes:
-Gathering initial insights
-Successfully launching new initiatives
-A process to monitor & adjust
-Scaling (if and/when) you achieve success
-Developing capable leaders for the long haul
“For many years, school leaders have had to focus on the technical aspects of school improvement. That may be necessary, but it’s not sufficient," said Starr. "Through our partnership with RocketPD, the Center for Model Schools is able to bring to a larger audience our framework for adaptive leadership to help ensure that every child is in the Model School they deserve.”
It starts in February, when educators from around the world gather virtually with their teams to execute on this five-part framework. “Here’s hoping you can join us,” said Dr. Starr.
In addition to the live-virtual cohort, the partnership includes the publication of a free guide on Adaptive School Leadership, which educators are invited to download (see QR code).
School leaders and their teams also have available access to the RocketPD LaunchPad (think Master-Class + Netflix for K-12 school leaders). Each self-paced course features (5) learning modules, a downloadable workbook and a certificate of completion. Topics include: family engagement, leadership, teacher evaluation & coaching, school culture & inclusion, communications, artificial intelligence, adult well-being, blended learning, reading instruction and more. (Annual subscription rates apply.)
“We’re excited to have found a partner, in the Center for Model Schools, that thinks a lot like us. Engaged educators represent the shortest path to successful students,” said RocketPD co-founder Corey Murray. “We’re thrilled to co-create content and resources in support of that mission.”
To learn more about the partnership and/or reserve your spot for the Feb. 2025 cohort on Adaptive Leadership with Dr. Joshua P. Starr, visit RocketPD here. To download the free guide on adaptive leadership, scan the QR code.
About RocketPD
RocketPD is on a mission to create the world’s largest community of educators committed to supporting agency and empowerment in K-12 classrooms. Our Empowered Educator Experience combines the collaborative benefits and mastery of expert-led cohorts and the convenience of video-based asynchronous professional learning to empower educators, immerse teams in key concepts and help school districts meet and exceed organizational goals. Subscribe to our LaunchPad professional learning library, or sign up for one of our live-virtual cohort experiences today. Visit: www.rocketpd.com
About Center for Models Schools
The Center for Model Schools, formerly the International Center for Leadership in Education, is dedicated to ensuring that every child attends a model school. Leaders from the classroom to the boardroom can partner with us for shoulder-to-shoulder support to make this happen. Hear school and district administrators describe what they love most about working with the Center for Model Schools. Visit: www.hmhco.com/the-center-for-model-schools
###
Corey Murray
RocketPD
+1 855-757-6253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube