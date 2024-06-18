Chamber hosts luncheon on free movement

(Press release) The challenges, concerns and benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis participating in CARICOM Free Movement, were the highlights of a presentation by St. Kitts and Nevis CARICOM Ambassador Mr. Larry Vaughan, who was the featured speaker at the Chamber’s quarterly luncheon held on June 5th at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. Mr. Vaughan, who is also the Head of the Regional Integration Diaspora Unit (RIDU), chronicled the work of CARICOM in this area, its thrust towards free movement of persons among CARICOM member states and the progress and challenges.

He disclosed that through consultations with several stakeholder groups in the Federation since April of this year, it became clear to policymakers that St. Kitts and Nevis is not ready, at this time to participate fully in the free movement regime. “We continue to see the gaps that exists between where our country stands and full readiness. We have begun to understand more clearly that there is need for strategic thinking at all levels of society to chart the way forward for free movement readiness,” Mr. Vaughan said.

Meanwhile, a high point of the Chamber luncheon was the announcement of the appointment of Ms. Sanya Alleyne the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Chamber President Trevor Blake, during his address made the announcement, disclosing that Ms. Alleyne assumed the position of Executive Director on June 3, 2024 and comes with a wealth of experience. Ms. Alleyne has extensive experience advising legal and trade professionals in various regional and international entities including CARIFORUM, the World Trade Organization and the GIZ EU Economic Partnership Agreement project.

“With this impressive background, her qualifications, training and experience, we are fortunate to have Ms. Alleyne to join us at the Chamber bringing this array of skills. We look forward to her leadership of our secretariat and the pivotal role she will play in enhancing the Chamber’s membership engagement, policy advice and advocacy activities,” President Blake said. Ms. Alleyne, while delivering the vote of thanks at the luncheon, thanked the Chamber for her appointment and affording her the opportunity to serve its members.