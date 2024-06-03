Commissioner Ferreira and Federal Minister Habeck point out key role of a strong cohesion policy to foster cohesion in Europe

Federal Minister Habeck said: “European cohesion policy stands for cohesion and solidarity in Europe. Commissioner Ferreira is strongly committed to this. European Structural Funds incentivise the regions to make strategic investments and thus to contribute to shaping the future of the Union through local projects. The focus is on innovation and competitiveness, environmental protection and climate action, and employment and inclusion. For the European single market to function well and progress to be made on European integration, we need a sustainable economic development across the different regions of Europe. European cohesion policy should continue to make a substantial contribution to this. It is important that the focus of the European Structural Funds continues to be on the fields of action of regional transformation and on strengthening Europe’s competitiveness. Rules need to be fundamentally simplified for all players. Regional policy must of course take the local people on board and provide good possibilities for participation. And last but not least, we need to fully tap the potential for cross-border cooperation.“

Commissioner Ferreira said: “I would like to thank Federal Minister Habeck and his Ministry for the excellent cooperation with the European Commission on the implementation of cohesion policy. The 9th Cohesion Report, which was published recently, shows that cohesion policy is the true driver of European convergence. German reunification is a good example of how important it is to help the regions to catch up and be able to participate equally in the internal market. Cohesion policy has utmost priority when it comes to fostering regional competitiveness and convergence. And during the latest crises – including the pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine – it has also been the primary instrument to mitigate the negative impact of the crises and prevent a further deepening of internal disparities. I am firmly convinced that cohesion policy needs to be strengthened to enable the EU to master its internal and external challenges, to boost economic growth and innovation, share the burden of climate change in a fair manner and create good living conditions and opportunities for all. Without cohesion policy, we risk a fragmented EU, an internal market which is less competitive, and the continued rise of populist and radical forces which undermine the European project and our democratic values.”

In its 9th Cohesion Report, the EU has drawn up initial approaches for the reform of cohesion policy after 2027. Within the German Federal Government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has lead responsibility for the dialogue on the future of cohesion policy after 2027. In Germany, the Länder (federal states) are basically in charge of the programmes and the implementation of cohesion policy. Together with the relevant Federal Ministries and the Länder, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is coordinating a joint statement with recommendations for action for future cohesion policy to be submitted by the end of 2024.