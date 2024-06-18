Migratory Bird Hunting Season Dates Approved for 2024-2025

Migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations for Georgia were recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources, so waterfowl hunters can start making their 2024-2025 season plans, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Thankfully, estimates of annual waterfowl abundance, harvest rates and population trends continue to allow us to utilize a liberal hunting season, so there are no notable changes to season dates, lengths, or bag limits this year,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “I hope that hunters are able to get out and enjoy many safe and successful hunts this season!”

Some of the dates and details for the upcoming migratory bird season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 7-29) and the September teal season (Sept. 14-29). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 12-27, Nov. 23-Dec. 1, and Dec. 7 - Jan. 26. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 23-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-Jan. 26. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Veteran, and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days are Nov. 16-17, 2024. On these two days, veterans, active-duty military, and youth (age 16 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).

As we look towards the 2024-2025 migratory bird hunting season, we wanted to let you know about the changes to the Federal Duck Stamp hunting license due to the Federal Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023. A physical Federal Duck Stamp is no longer required to hunt as the electronic Federal Duck Stamp, or e-stamp, is now a legal seasonal license valid between July 1 and June 30 of the following year. You will be able to show that license through the Go Outdoors Georgia app or by printing a hard copy of your license purchase. A physical copy of the stamp will be mailed to you after March 10 of the year following purchase (to your account address on file in the Go Outdoors Georgia system). The Federal Duck e-stamp goes on sale beginning July 1, and will be $27 through July 31, and then $29 beginning Aug. 1, 2024.

State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, based on several factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds help restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts. Hunters may purchase licenses online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.

