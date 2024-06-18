IN-FLIGHT Data Establishes Itself as a Leader in Drone as a First Responder Program Development in Western Canada
IN-FLIGHT Data makes a significant impact in Western Canada with their innovative Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program.
This drone program can make a real difference in our community. We are now better prepared and more confident in how drones can be used to handle emergencies.”OKOTOKS, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IN-FLIGHT Data, a leading provider of advanced drone operations and training services, has recently made a significant impact in Western Canada with their innovative Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program. Over the last month, the company worked with law enforcement, police and emergency response, and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, to support Stoney Nakoda Nation’s First Responders, as part of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Pilot Program, held in the Province of Alberta this past May and June.
— Pascal Richard, Stoney Nakoda Emergency Services
The RPAS Pilot Program aim was to test drones for emergency response and disaster management. Over the past few months, IN-FLIGHT Data has been working with the team to develop and implement a comprehensive advanced training program for its first responders. This included hands-on training for operating the advanced aircraft in emergency scenarios, as well as instruction on how to use the collected data for emergency response and search and rescue missions.
One of the main benefits of the DFR program is the speed and efficiency it brings to emergency response efforts. Drones can quickly cover large areas and provide real-time data to first responders, significantly reducing the time needed to locate and assist individuals in distress. During a recent training exercise, the technologies were able to locate a missing person within minutes, showcasing the potential of this solution to save lives and resources.
Another key advantage is the enhanced safety for first responders. By utilizing drones, responders can assess dangerous situations from a safe distance, minimizing their exposure to hazardous environments. This technology allows for better decision-making and planning, ensuring that first responders are well-prepared before entering potentially risky scenarios. The drones’ ability to provide high-resolution images and videos further enhances situational awareness and operational efficiency.
Furthermore, the program strengthens community resilience and preparedness. By equipping local first responders with advanced drone technology and training, communities are better equipped to handle emergencies and disasters. This proactive approach not only improves immediate response capabilities but also fosters long-term resilience and reconciliation. The trial may serve as a model for other regions, organizations, and first responder agencies looking to enhance their emergency response strategies.
IN-FLIGHT Data's President, Chris Healy, expressed his excitement about the progress of the program, stating, "We are proud to be at the forefront of using drone technology for emergency response and disaster management. Our collaboration has been a great success, and we look forward to continuing to support other first responders and organizations in Western Canada with our innovative Drone as a First Responder program."
The trial’s participants highlighted the positive impact of the program. Pascal Richard, from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, shared, "This drone program can make a real difference in our community. We are now better prepared and more confident in how drones can be used to handle emergencies." President Healy added, “IN-FLIGHT Data was proud to be a part of the trial’s testing of new RPAS technology and service delivery models. We are a proud supporter of the advanced first responder training that was required for the trial, which also involved training Stoney Nakoda Nation community members as participants. We are extremely proud to be a part of the team to achieve success for the trial.”
IN-FLIGHT Data's Drone as a First Responder program is a prime example of how technology can be used for the greater good. The company's dedication to providing efficient and effective solutions for emergency situations has established them as a leader in the industry. With their continued efforts and partnerships, IN-FLIGHT Data is set to make a significant impact in the field of drone technology for first responders in Western Canada.
For more information on their DFR program, please visit www.inflightdata.ca.
