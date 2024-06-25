Travelers Named Code Platoon’s 2024 Partner of the Year

2024 Partner of the Year - Travelers

Code Platoon, a nonprofit coding bootcamp for Veterans, has selected Travelers, a leading provider of property casualty insurance, as 2024 Partner of the Year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Platoon, a nonprofit coding bootcamp exclusively for Veterans and military spouses, has selected Travelers, a leading provider of property casualty insurance, as its 2024 Partner of the Year. This recognition is given to a corporate partner whose leadership significantly advances Code Platoon’s mission of empowering the military community to transition to civilian careers in software engineering.

Over the past year, Travelers has hired several Code Platoon graduates into its Engineering Development Program and provided philanthropic support to Code Platoon’s robust technical education and career placement programs.

Thida Sam, Director of Development at Code Platoon, praised Travelers, saying, “Travelers has been instrumental in our efforts this year, particularly with their focus on recruiting from nontraditional talent pipelines and their unwavering support for Veteran-focused educational initiatives. This has set a benchmark for corporate partnership.”

“We have a longstanding commitment to supporting the military community, and it is an absolute honor to be recognized by Code Platoon for our efforts,” said Jim McMahon, Director of Talent Acquisition at Travelers. “We pride ourselves on ensuring a welcoming and supportive environment for military families, and part of that includes fostering strong partnerships with organizations such as Code Platoon.”

Travelers supports a number of military-friendly initiatives, including an employee resource group that boasts more than 3,300 members and a recruitment program designed specifically to help military spouses that has resulted in more than 300 hires since 2020.

The company has also signed the Statement of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve at both state and national levels, and it participates in the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, which connects military spouses with partner employers committed to recruiting and retaining military spouses. In recent years, Travelers has also been named an Employer for Outstanding Support by the U.S. Navy Reserve and a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company by the Minnesota National Guard.

“We are excited to recognize Travelers as our 2024 Partner of the Year,” said Rod Levy, Executive Director of Code Platoon. “Their commitment to our mission through active support, job placements, and volunteer efforts has been invaluable. They truly embody the spirit of partnership, and we are immensely grateful for their contributions.”

Travelers will be recognized at the annual Celebrate Code Platoon event on September 26, 2024.

About Code Platoon

Code Platoon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that transforms Veterans, active duty Servicemembers, and military spouses into professional software engineers through an immersive, hands-on educational process and paid apprenticeship program. We recognize the unique and diversified skill sets and experience Veterans bring to the tech industry and provide the hard and soft skills for these individuals to transition to careers in tech.

