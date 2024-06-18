Interior Design Trends and Consumer Insights: Spoak’s 2024 Report Highlights the Latest in Home Decor
Based on data from over 250k design projects and over 1 million sourced products, Spoak's 2024 Interior Design Trend Report is packed with exclusive insights.
Every day, our users add 2k+ products to their design projects. Now, we're able to see how those choices add up over time to deliver insights about what designers and consumers are loving the most.”HUDSON, NEW YORK, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spoak, a D-I-Y interior design platform for consumers and pro designers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first inaugural Interior Design Trend Report. Sourced from 250K+ room designs, this data-driven report offers exclusive insights into the designing and shopping habits of design-minded consumers.
— Hilah Stahl, Spoak Co-Founder & CEO
Some of the topics in the interactive trend report include budgets, furniture rankings, the most popular paints, and the most popular design styles. Furniture, decor, and paint rankings were sourced from the over 1,000,000 products added to Spoak projects from 2023-2024, representing aesthetics from every category.
Highlights from the 2024 trend report include:
* The most popular room designed in Spoak was a living room (30%), then a bedroom (25%). The next closest room was a bathroom (12%) followed by a kitchen (11%).
* When a DIY designer is in control, the average home renovation project budget is $5,000. When it’s a pro calling the shots, the average project budget is $10,000.
* When it comes to redecorating their space, consumers overwhelmingly stick to paint. Only 30% of design projects used wallpaper or tile.
* Big spenders come out when it’s time to shop for somewhere to sit. The most popular couches start at $1,860 and go up to $8,505. Talk about range.
* West Elm, Wayfair, and Anthropologie dominated consumers’ list of their favorite home brands, outsizing their closest competitors by more than half.
* Overall, traditional styles are enduring. Despite the rise of microtrends, people still want the same mid-century modern dressers and nightstands they’ve loved for years.
The 2024 Interior Design Trend Report also includes a leaderboard of the top 250 interior brands and a Spoak project where readers can shop the featured products.
Hilah Stahl, Spoak co-founder and CEO, comments: “Every day, our users add over 2,000 products to their design projects. We are the tool that helps them find what they’re looking for and feel confident purchasing it. And now, we're able to see how those choices add up over time to deliver insights about what designers and consumers are loving the most.”
Spoak users discover new products by searching the Thingology feed, an in-app product and design feed with over 3 million products sourced by Spoak members or added by brand partners. The Thingology feed isn’t just crowd-powered, it’s also customized. Every Spoak member gets a tailored feed of products based on their design style.
Thanks to a new and free brand offering, Product Import, it’s easier than ever before for merchants to get their products in front of design-loving audiences. Spoak currently supports direct imports from Shopify, Squarespace, and Etsy stores. Merchants on those platforms will enjoy automatic product imports and daily catalog updates. Merchants not on these platforms can join the waitlist to be added later this year.
“We are thrilled to be able to champion merchants both big and small, while also helping our designers discover amazing pieces ,” Hilah adds. “The trend report next year could have brands we haven’t even heard of yet. It’s a great opportunity for brands to get in front of the audiences who want them the most.”
The trend report is available now. To access the report, go to: https://www.spoak.com/trend-report.
About Spoak: Spoak is an online interior design platform for enthusiasts and professionals. Users can access a suite of easy-to-use design and business tools, exclusive brand discounts, free online courses, and a thriving design-obsessed community.
