The Literacy Lab Named a 2024 Moxie Award Finalist
Annual award recognizes Washington, DC area’s most bold and innovative companies
It’s truly an honor to be named a finalist for a Moxie Award for the bold steps The Literacy Lab takes to uplift our youngest learners and their communities”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Literacy Lab, a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist for a 2024 Moxie Award.
— Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab
The Moxie Awards recognize the Washington, DC area’s most prominent companies and organizations that demonstrate boldness in business.
“It’s truly an honor to be named a finalist for a Moxie Award for the bold steps The Literacy Lab takes to uplift our youngest learners and their communities,” said Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab. “We are unapologetic in our mission-driven work to help redress systemic educational inequities for students in underserved communities by providing evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction. Congrats to the entire Literacy Lab team on this recognition and for their hard work in helping The Literacy Lab become one of the Washington, DC metro area’s boldest organizations.”
After researching The Literacy Lab and learning about the impactful work the organization does in Washington, DC, the organizers of the Moxie Award invited The Literacy Lab to participate in this year’s awards competition.
The 2024 Moxie Award finalists were selected from hundreds of applicants in 17 categories for the prestigious award. Applicants are evaluated on innovation, growth, industry leadership, community service, and local achievements.
The winner in each category will be announced at the 2024 Moxie Award Ceremony & Dinner at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner on October 24, 2024. The complete list of finalists can be found at https://moxieaward.com/finalists/.
Since its inception in 2009, The Literacy Lab has served more than 36,000 students across the country to help accelerate equitable literacy gains. Fulfilling its mission has helped The Literacy Lab become a national leader in providing marginalized communities with dedicated literacy skills practice sessions in partnership with school districts.
For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit https://theliteracylab.org.
About The Literacy Lab
The Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.
