Dr. Francine Fradella Launches New Practice: Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness
Our mission at Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness is to empower our patients to look and feel their best by offering comprehensive and customized care.”MASSAPEQUA, NY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Francine Fradella, a highly respected board-certified OBGYN with over three decades of dedicated service to women's health, is proud to announce the opening of her new practice, Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness. Located in the heart of South Shore, Long Island, this practice offers an experienced approach to beauty and wellness, combining advanced medical aesthetics with personalized wellness care.
At Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness, Dr. Fradella leverages her extensive experience and a deep commitment to patient care to provide a range of innovative services designed to enhance both inner and outer beauty. The practice features the latest in aesthetic treatments, including skin tightening procedures that utilize cutting-edge technology to achieve youthful, radiant skin.
“Our mission at Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness is to empower our patients to look and feel their best by offering comprehensive and customized care,” says Dr. Fradella. “Whether it’s through our advanced skin tightening treatments or our medical wellness programs, we strive to support our patients in achieving their health and beauty goals.”
Services Offered:
Aesthetics: The practice specializes in a variety of aesthetic treatments that address common skin concerns. From reducing fine lines and wrinkles to improving skin texture and tone, the aesthetic services at Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness are designed to rejuvenate and refresh.
Skin Tightening: Utilizing the latest non-invasive technologies, the practice offers skin tightening treatments that provide noticeable results with minimal downtime. These procedures are ideal for patients looking to restore firmness and elasticity to their skin.
Wellness Programs: Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness also focuses on comprehensive wellness programs tailored to individual needs. Dr. Fradella’s approach integrates personalized care plans that promote overall health and well-being, suggesting subtle yet effective lifestyle changes to enhance vitality and confidence.
Dr. Fradella’s commitment to excellence in patient care is evident in every aspect of Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness. Her approach is deeply rooted in understanding each patient’s unique needs and goals, ensuring that every treatment plan is as individualized as the patient it serves.
About Dr. Francine Fradella
Dr. Francine Fradella is a board-certified OBGYN with a rich history of providing exceptional care to women. She completed her residency at Winthrop University Hospital, now NYU Winthrop, and has been a passionate advocate for women’s health since 1993. With the launch of Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness, Dr. Fradella continues to expand her impact, bringing her expertise in both aesthetics and wellness to a broader audience.
For more information about Long Island Aesthetics & Wellness or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://longislandaestheticsandwellness.com/ or call (516) 799-2771.
