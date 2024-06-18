Project MFG holds National Welding Championships to highlight the next generation of welders
Cody W. Wolfe (right), an instructor of welding and a judge for the competition, checks in on one of the competitors.
Pennsylvania College of Technology ’s 55,000-square-foot welding facility served as the home for two national competitions
National welding talent competes for top prizes in two Project MFG welding championships
For us to be able to link up with Project MFG and host the nationwide competitions is a phenomenal way to expose more young people to the field of welding, as well as more people to Penn College”WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania College of Technology recently hosted the National Welding League Championship and the Maritime National Championship, both organized by Project MFG, a skilled trade advocacy group. The national competitions brought together some of the most talented young welders from high schools and trade schools across the country.
— Bradley M. Webb
These two events took place in the college's impressive 55,000-square-foot welding facility, where the finalists showcased their exceptional skills. The 18 finalists for the National Welding League Championship were tasked with assembling and welding a model space shuttle with rocket boosters, while the 16 students competing in the Maritime National Championship undertook the challenge of assembling and welding a model destroyer ship.
The competitions provided an opportunity for the competitors to demonstrate their expertise and passion for welding. Not only did they showcase their skills, but they also had a chance to win significant prizes. The winners of each championship received $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place. Winners' names will be announced in the Clash of Trades video debut in mid-July.
This groundbreaking event also served as a platform for promoting the field of welding to young people, exposing them to the possibilities within the industry. “For us to be able to link up with Project MFG and host the nationwide competitions is a phenomenal way to expose more young people to the field of welding, as well as more people to Penn College,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The National Welding Championship will be featured in a Project MFG "Clash of Trades" video series on YouTube. The Clash of Trades: Welding edition episode, filmed at Pennsylvania College of Technology. This episode is scheduled to premiere in mid-July, offering a captivating insight into the extraordinary skills and dedication exhibited by the competitors.
Both championships not only celebrated the exceptional talent within the welding industry but also underscored the importance of skilled trades in driving innovation and success.
Project MFG is committed to promoting and elevating the skilled trades. These competitions recognize upcoming excellence in welding and help shape the next generation of skilled trades workers. To learn more about Project MFG visit www.projectmfg.com and be sure to follow Project Mfg's YouTube channel to see the latest Clash of Trades episodes as soon as they launch.
