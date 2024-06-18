Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy Expands to Offer Full K-12 Education

Online Private School to Introduce 12th Grade in the 2024-2025 Academic Year

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CMPA) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its academic offerings to include 12th grade, beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. This significant development means CMPA will now provide a comprehensive K-12 education, furthering its commitment to offering high-quality, flexible learning opportunities for students and families.

CMPA is dedicated to setting North Carolina students up for success through their tailored offerings such as small group instruction, personalized support and flexible schedules to meet family’s needs. By adding 12th grade, CMPA ensures that students can seamlessly continue their educational journey within the same supportive and innovative learning environment from kindergarten through graduation.

“We are excited to expand our academic program to include 12th grade, completing our full K-12 offering,” said Louise Cowell, operations manager at CMPA. “This expansion reflects our dedication to providing students with a continuous, high-quality educational experience that prepares them for college and beyond.”

Key features of CMPA’s full K-12 program include:

• Personalized Learning Plans: Tailored instruction to meet each student’s unique needs and learning style.

• Certified Teachers: Highly qualified educators dedicated to student success.

• Flexible Scheduling: Adaptable course schedules that allow students to learn at their own pace.

• Comprehensive Curriculum: A wide range of courses including core subjects and electives.

• Supportive Community: A nurturing online environment that fosters collaboration, engagement, and personal growth.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. Families interested in learning more about CMPA and its new 12th-grade offerings are encouraged to visit cmprep.k12.com/how-it-works/how-to-enroll.

About Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy:

Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CMPA) is a full-time online private school program, serving North Carolina students in grades K-12. Students are eligible for the North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship program, an income-based initiative that helps families pay tuition and fees - awarding up to nearly $6,500 for the school year. CM Prep has access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CM Prep, visit cmprep.k12.com.