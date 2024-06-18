Mesa Police Department Continues Inclusivity Efforts, Renews Certified Autism Center™ Certification

The Mesa Police Department renews its Certified Autism Center™, highlighting commitment to inclusivity with comprehensive staff training in autism awareness.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesa Police Department has renewed their Certified Autism Center™ designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This significant achievement underscores the department’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and exceptional service for all members of the community, particularly autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

The department's renewal process included comprehensive training and certification for 80% or more of sworn and professional staff members, ensuring that all personnel are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively interact with and assist autistic individuals. This training emphasizes communication techniques, sensory awareness, and strategies for creating a safe and supportive environment.

“As we honor our commitment to safety and advocate for all members of our community, embracing the renewal of our autism certification through IBCCES isn't just a training for our department—it's a pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, empathy, respect, and effective communication. By understanding and accommodating the needs of autistic individuals, we not only enhance our ability to serve but also strengthen the bonds of trust that are essential for safe and thriving communities.” Ed Wessing, Mesa Police Department Assistant Chief.

IBCCES applauds the Mesa Police Department for its ongoing efforts. “The Mesa Police Department continues to set a high standard for law enforcement departments across the nation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their commitment to understanding and supporting autistic individuals in their community is commendable, and we are proud to partner with them.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists

certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Mesa Police Department

The Mesa Police Department believes in partnering with our community to prevent and reduce crime and to ensure procedural justice by building trust, showing respect, and preserving human rights. We are a major city police department which employs over 1,400 employees, over 800 sworn and over 500 professional staff members. We have four patrol divisions: Fiesta, Central, Red Mountain, and Superstition. The Mesa Police Department has a 45-acre state of the art public training facility which includes a 14-acre asphalt driving track, 11 separate classrooms, and a 364 seat auditorium.