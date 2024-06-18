Medidata Launches Clinical Data Studio, Leveraging AI to Modernize the Data Experience in Clinical Trials
Delivers data review and reconciliation activities with embedded AI up to 80 percent faster, simplifying the data lifecycle by connecting numerous data sources
“Clinical Data Studio unlocks the broad ecosystem of clinical data. Powered by embedded AI, we are democratizing access to data and revealing the signals, risks, and insights that matter most. Together this accelerates trial execution and creates rich data for new discoveries,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata.
Clinical Data Studio offers a comprehensive workspace for data integration, transformation, and management. It includes AI-assisted data reconciliation and anomaly detection, self-serve data listings, robust risk-based quality management, and tools to implement a holistic data and risk strategy supported by workflows and visualizations.
“As data volume and sources grow exponentially, managing this data and garnering real-time insights is becoming increasingly complex. Not only is this impacting time-to-market, but it is also delaying the timely delivery of therapies to patients, thus impacting patients' lives," said Dr. Nimita Limaye, research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, IDC. “By enabling users to manage all their data, both Medidata and non-Medidata data, in one place, Medidata Clinical Data Studio has the potential to disrupt the industry by accelerating clinical trials and getting therapies to patients faster.”
