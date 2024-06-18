Medidata Launches Clinical Data Studio, Leveraging AI to Modernize the Data Experience in Clinical Trials

Delivers data review and reconciliation activities with embedded AI up to 80 percent faster, simplifying the data lifecycle by connecting numerous data sources

New York--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Medidata Clinical Data Studio , a unified experience that unlocks the true power of clinical research data. This groundbreaking technology gives stakeholders greater control over the quality of data and the ability to deliver safer trials to patients faster.

Built on the Medidata Platform , Clinical Data Studio integrates data from both Medidata and non-Medidata sources, accelerating decision-making across the full clinical trial process and delivering holistic data and risk strategies that connect patients, sites, and sponsors. Through AI, study teams can more effectively identify potential data issues and safety signals, resulting in a more accurate understanding of the patient. This reduces the challenges posed by siloed data systems and enables action data review and reconciliation up to 80 percent faster.

“Clinical Data Studio unlocks the broad ecosystem of clinical data. Powered by embedded AI, we are democratizing access to data and revealing the signals, risks, and insights that matter most. Together this accelerates trial execution and creates rich data for new discoveries,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata.

Clinical Data Studio offers a comprehensive workspace for data integration, transformation, and management. It includes AI-assisted data reconciliation and anomaly detection, self-serve data listings, robust risk-based quality management, and tools to implement a holistic data and risk strategy supported by workflows and visualizations.

“As data volume and sources grow exponentially, managing this data and garnering real-time insights is becoming increasingly complex. Not only is this impacting time-to-market, but it is also delaying the timely delivery of therapies to patients, thus impacting patients' lives," said Dr. Nimita Limaye, research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, IDC. “By enabling users to manage all their data, both Medidata and non-Medidata data, in one place, Medidata Clinical Data Studio has the potential to disrupt the industry by accelerating clinical trials and getting therapies to patients faster.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 33,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,200+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Contacts

Medidata PR

Analyst Relations

Source: Medidata

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024