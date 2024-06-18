Paul Vision Institute Named Official Eye Doctors for Wilmington Sharks Baseball Team
Paul Vision Institute is proud to announce its new partnership as the official team eye doctors for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team.
Having Paul Vision Institute as our official eye doctor is a game-changer for us. Their expertise will help our players maintain peak visual performance, which is essential for success in baseball.”WILMINGTON, NC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Vision Institute is proud to announce its new partnership as the official team eye doctors for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team. This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring the vision health and performance of the Sharks' players, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to excellence.
— Brett Bloomquist
As the trusted eye care provider in Wilmington, Paul Vision Institute brings decades of expertise in advanced optometry and comprehensive eye care services. This partnership will provide the Sharks' athletes with access to top-tier eye care, including routine eye exams, advanced vision correction procedures, and personalized performance-enhancing visual training.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Wilmington Sharks," said Dr. Paul, founder of Paul Vision Institute. "Ensuring that athletes have optimal vision is critical for their performance on the field. We are excited to contribute to the team's success by providing the highest quality eye care."
The Wilmington Sharks, a beloved local team known for their competitive spirit and community involvement, are equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. "Having Paul Vision Institute as our official eye doctors is a game-changer for us," said the team's General Manager – Brett Bloomquist. "Their expertise will help our players maintain peak visual performance, which is essential for success in baseball."
As part of this partnership, Paul Vision Institute will also engage with the community through various events and initiatives, promoting eye health awareness and education among Sharks fans and local residents.
For more information about Paul Vision Institute and their services, please visit www.paulvisioninstitute.com.
About Paul Vision Institute
Paul Vision Institute is a leading eye care provider in Wilmington, NC, offering a wide range of services including comprehensive eye exams, vision correction, and treatment of eye diseases. With a commitment to advanced technology and patient-centered care, Paul Vision Institute strives to enhance the vision and lives of their patients.
About Wilmington Sharks
The Wilmington Sharks are a founding member of the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer baseball team that is currently in their 27th season in Wilmington, NC. Known for their competitive edge and strong community ties, the Sharks provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and develop their skills.
Contact:
Paul Vision Institute
1613 Military Cutoff STE 230
Wilmington, NC 28403
Phone: (910) 679-4739
Email: pvi.office@paulvisioninstitute.com
Wilmington Sharks
PO Box 15233
Wilmington, NC 28408
Phone: (910) 343-5621
Email: media@wilmingtonsharks.com
Brett Bloomquist
General Manager
Wilmington Sharks
Phone: (336) 580-0478
Email: brett@wilmingtonsharks.com
Maria Chiverella
Paul Vision Institute
+1 910-256-6364
pvi.office@paulvisioninstitute.com