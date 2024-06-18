Attorney General Jackley Joins State Attorneys General Opposing Gag Order Against Former President Trump

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he has joined a 24-state coalition urging the courts to deny a Special Prosecutor’s request for a gag order against former President Trump.

The Special Prosecutor has requested a gag order that prohibits former President Trump from criticizing the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. The states argue that the gag order is unclear, infringes on former President Trump’s free speech rights, and interferes with American voters’ rights to hear what their candidate has to say leading into an election.

“In all my years as a U.S. Attorney, South Dakota Attorney General, and State’s Attorney, I have never asked for a gag order on any defendant regardless of what a defendant said about me or the process,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We don’t do this in America -- it’s called free speech and free elections.”

Other Attorney Generals joining the coalition are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full amicus brief here.

