Rony Jabour to Speak at the 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Orlando
Renowned safety expert Rony Jabour will share insights at the world’s largest annual safety event, September 13-19 in Orlando, FL.ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rony Jabour, a distinguished expert in occupational health and safety, has been selected as one of the elite speakers for the prestigious NSC 2024 event in Orlando, FL. With a master’s degree from the University of Texas and specialized training in risk analysis from Harvard University, Jabour brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this renowned platform.
The National Safety Council (NSC) event is celebrated for featuring the world's top speakers in the field of safety and health. This marks the second time that Rony Jabour, a Brazilian authority in occupational safety, will grace the stage of this esteemed event. Fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, Rony has resided in Boston, MA, for over 20 years. His extensive experience includes training over 20,000 workers across the United States, solidifying his position as one of the nation’s leading OSHA trainers, particularly for Portuguese and Spanish-speaking communities.
"I am deeply honored to be invited to an event of this caliber, where the foremost experts in the world come together," said Rony Jabour. "Being selected to speak at such a prestigious gathering elevates my career to new heights. I am extremely grateful for this incredible opportunity."
Contributions of Rony Jabour to Occupational Safety
Rony Jabour's career is marked by an unwavering dedication to workplace safety, with significant contributions that have had a profound impact on the field. Since beginning his career in 2007, he has played a crucial role in training thousands of workers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to identify and mitigate workplace hazards. His training programs encompass a wide range of topics, including safe work practices, regulatory compliance, and emergency response.
Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest safety training institutes in the U.S. for OSHA training in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. He is notably responsible for reducing accidents and fatalities among construction workers, especially immigrants, in the U.S. His achievements have earned him recognition as a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum of Education and the Rising Star 40 Under 40 award by NSC. Additionally, his research in occupational safety has been widely recognized and utilized to improve safety practices across various industries.
"Rony's dedication to improving workplace safety is unparalleled. His innovative training methods have transformed safety practices in many organizations," said Alex Dias, safety officer.
Impact at NSC 2024
Rony Jabour’s participation in NSC 2024 is highly anticipated. His insights and practical experience will offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of best practices in occupational safety. He will address critical topics such as:
The higher rates of fatal occupational injuries among Latino workers
The importance of specialized safety training tailored for Latinos
Effective engagement through understanding Latino culture
The significance of fostering a robust safety culture
The latest trends and innovations in occupational health and safety
Attendees of NSC 2024 will have the opportunity to learn from one of the leading experts in the field. Rony Jabour's sessions are known for being interactive and informative, providing participants with practical tools and strategies that can be immediately applied in their workplaces.
About the National Safety Council (NSC)
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating preventable deaths at work, in homes, and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1953, the NSC has been a driving force in promoting safety and health. Today, the NSC membership includes 8.5 million employees at more than 54,000 organizations worldwide, headquartered near Chicago, Illinois.
Details on NSC 2024 Event
The 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo will take place from September 13-19 in Orlando, FL. This event is expected to attract around 15,000 attendees, making it one of the largest gatherings of safety professionals globally. The theme for this year’s event, “Innovative Safety Solutions for a Changing World,” highlights the latest advancements in safety technologies and methodologies.
For those interested in advancing their knowledge of occupational health and safety, NSC 2024 is an event not to be missed. Register now to secure your spot and gain valuable insights from Rony Jabour and other leading experts.
For more information about NSC 2024, please visit: NSC 2024 Event Website
Rony Jabour
United Safety Net
email us here