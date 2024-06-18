Revolutionizing Golf Fitness: Golf Fit Launches Groundbreaking Fitness Platform for Golfers Everywhere
We are giving all golfers access to great golf fitness training, like what professionals receive, at a fraction of the cost.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Fit is excited to launch its cutting-edge subscription-based comprehensive fitness solution for golfers looking to improve their game through targeted workouts led by industry experts.
Golf Fit is a revolutionary on-demand subscription-based golf fitness platform for golfers of all skill and fitness levels. Golf Fit offers full-length video workouts led by elite golf fitness professionals and top-tier strength and conditioning coaches, setting it apart in the industry. Golf Fit debuts its fitness platform with an impressive lineup of golf fitness videos featuring acclaimed trainers like Sheldon Roberts and Tanner Martty.
Sheldon is a highly regarded and well-respected leader in golf fitness and has been named one of Golf Digest's 50 Best Fitness Trainers in America. Sheldon's fitness philosophy and programming will help all golfers play better golf and reach their potential. Sheldon's programming will change how many golfers approach their golf improvement. Tanner is a multi-award-winning fitness trainer integrating sports performance knowledge with holistic fitness practices, offering an unparalleled approach to golf fitness.
Golf Fit is for everyone. Golf Fit offers three different workout intensities focusing on mobility, strength, speed, and core strength, all essential for improving golf performance. One of Golf Fit's key features is its accessibility. With Golf Fit, golfers can access these specialized workouts at their convenience, enabling them to work on their fitness goals anytime and anywhere.
Golf Fit will continuously expand its content library by adding new videos monthly. This commitment to regularly updating the content ensures subscribers have access to fresh and engaging workouts, keeping their fitness routine dynamic and effective. The platform's convenience, elite trainers, and commitment to ongoing content updates make it a unique choice for golf enthusiasts seeking to play better golf.
“Golf is an athletic sport, and we believe all golfers can benefit from enhanced fitness training. Golf Fit provides world-class golf fitness training to anyone aspiring to improve their golf game by increasing their physical capabilities,” said Richard Berle, the Founder and CEO of Golf Fit. “Our bodies are the most valuable equipment we’ll ever have. We are giving all golfers access to great golf fitness training, like what professionals receive, at a fraction of the cost.”
Golf Fit subscriptions are priced at $24.99 per month or $199.99 annually. For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Karen Campbell | karen@golffit.com | 667-206-0208
About Golf Fit
Golf Fit is more than just a fitness platform. It's a vibrant community of like-minded, passionate golfers who share the goal of achieving their full golf potential. Through meticulously designed, instructor-led video workouts by elite fitness professionals, Golf Fit offers a path for golfers of all fitness and skill levels to play their best golf for as long as possible.
Founded in 2023 by a golf-loving father-and-son duo, Golf Fit is dedicated to transforming how golfers approach their fitness journey. Join the community at www.golffit.com and unlock your golf potential. Together, we can take our golf game to new heights.
