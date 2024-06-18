Best Friends Fur Ever Partners With Nationally Recognized Veterinary Specialist - Dr. Jen Chatfield
Healthy Pet-keeping Seal deepens our commitment to all dogs in our care. After 20 years in business, we continue to find ways to enhance our services, making BFFE the only choice for your fur baby.”JOPPA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Friends Fur Ever, the Baltimore region’s premier doggy daycare, boarding, training, and grooming resort, announced today that it is partnering with nationally recognized veterinary specialist Dr. Jenifer Chatfield and implementing her acclaimed Healthy Pet-keeping Seal program.
The Healthy Pet-keeping Seal program reinforces Best Friend Fur Ever’s commitment to providing the highest standards of care and well-being for pets that it cares for.
“By enrolling in the Healthy Pet-keeping Seal we are leveling up our commitment to making Best Friends Fur Ever the only canine care facility in the area that meets requirements of this rigorous program,” said Mary Steinebrunner, President of Best Friends Fur Ever. “Healthy Pet-keeping Seal deepens our commitment to the health and welfare of all dogs in our care. After 20 years in business, we continue to find ways to enhance our services and differentiate our programs from the competition, making BFFE the only choice for your fur baby."
Chatfield, who is best known as “Dr. Jen the vet”, has developed the Healthy Pet-keeping Seal into an industry-leading initiative that recognizes and promotes pet care establishments that meet rigorous criteria for animal welfare, health, and happiness.
"We are delighted to have the Best Friends Fur Ever join our initiative," Dr. Jen the vet said. "Their commitment to maintaining the well-being of pets aligns perfectly with the values and objectives of our program. Together, we strive to set a new standard for pet care."
The Healthy Pet-keeping Seal means that a board-certified vet has reviewed Best Friend Fur Ever’s procedures and protocols to ensure they demonstrate a science-based approach to safeguarding the health of every pet in our care.
In addition, Dr. Jen the vet will provide ongoing staff training and education about disease prevention, health and safety measures, rehabilitative care, enrichment activities, nutrition, and overall pet well-being. Another exclusive benefit of the program is that pet parents will be able to take advantage of live events and opportunities to engage directly with Dr. Jen.
Dr. Jen is not only known across the country as a leading veterinarian, but also for the popular podcast she co-hosts with her twin brother, Dr. Jason Chatfield, called “Chats with the Chatfields.” Following the success of their first podcast, “Chats with the Chatfields” has become a top veterinary podcast and the Chatfields are the only hosts with veterinary shows recognized by the People’s Choice Podcast Awards as finalists in the Science and Medicine category. Dr. Jen the vet is also a diplomate of the American College of Zoological Medicine and the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, putting her in the top 8-10% of veterinarians in the US board-certified in two specialties.
For more information about Best Friends Fur Ever and its commitment to pet welfare, please visit www.bestfriendsfurever.com.
To learn more about Dr. Jen the vet's Healthy Pet-keeping Seal program, please visit https://drjenthevet.com/healthy-pet-keeping-seal/.
About Best Friends Fur Ever
Best Friends Fur Ever is the Baltimore region’s premier doggy daycare, boarding, training, and grooming resort with locations in Joppa and Cockeysville, Maryland. Our dog care facilities provide resort-style daycare and vacations for dogs by combining homelike amenities, loving attention, and plenty of outdoor and indoor play areas for fun activities. BFFE provides innovative training that is personalized to the dog and parents’ needs and is continuous for their lifetime. We also care for special needs dogs including post-surgical, paraplegic, seizure prone, diabetic, as well as geriatric dogs. BFFE offers a unique program for dogs who prefer human attention rather than socializing with other dogs, and their days are filled with individual playtime and enrichment. BFFE provides two state-of-the-art resorts, where every dog's needs are met. For more information, click Best Friends Fur Ever or call 410-671-7529.
