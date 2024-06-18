EU4Public Order launched in Moldova

The signing ceremony of the new EU-funded project – EU4Public Order – took place yesterday in Chisinau.

The project, with a total budget of €2 million, will start in July 2024 and will be implemented over three years by the Arma dei Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, which primarily carries out domestic and foreign policing duties.

The project is designed to strengthen the capacity of the public order forces within the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of the Republic of Moldova, enabling the institutions to provide services at the highest level, in line with European Union practices. The project will support the MIA law enforcement force, giving special attention to the General Inspectorate of Carabinieri in its tasks related to public security and order. It covers both the prevention and the fight against crime, while advancing human rights.

Presenting the project, Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs, Adrian Efros, said this was a manifestation of Moldova’s “firm commitment to structural reforms, transparency and professionalism”.

“Through the strategic partnership with the European Union and the support provided by Arma dei Carabinieri and Italian experts, we aim to strengthen technical capabilities, modernise the digital infrastructure and improve the efficiency of our services for citizens,” the Minister said.

The EU4Public Order project will also support the implementation of the National Strategy for Public Order and Security. These activities will include training, consultancy, and upgrading digital equipment.

