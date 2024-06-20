ArtTour International Announces the Prestigious "Top 60 Masters Awards" Coming Up This Saturday

flyer 1

Celebrate contemporary art with the "Top 60 Masters Awards", featuring award-winning global artists across all disciplines.

This event honors the extraordinary talent and creativity of the Top 60 Masters, celebrating their ability to inspire and elevate the art world to new heights."” — Alan Gramandi

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International is excited to announce the highly anticipated "Top 60 Masters Awards" ceremony this Saturday. Known as "the Oscars of the Visual Arts," this event honors the world's finest contemporary artists.

Event Details:

Date: This Saturday

Time: 5:30 PM EST

Location: Museum of Arts and Design, New York, NY

Host: Viviana Puello

MC: Elaine Tejeda (with a special musical performance)

Founded by Viviana Puello, founder of ArtTour International Magazine, and co-founded by Alan Grimandi, the "Top 60 Masters Awards" celebrate exceptional talents across various disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, and installation. The awards recognize the creativity, innovation, and artistic excellence of the featured artists, making it a significant event in the art world.

Viviana Puello expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "The Top 60 Masters Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent and dedication of artists who have made a profound impact on the contemporary art scene. It is an honor to recognize their achievements and share their work with the world."

Alan Grimandi, co-founder of ArtTour International, award-winning filmmaker, and founder of the Vivid Arts Network TV channel, added, "Our goal is to create an immersive and visually stunning experience that truly honors the remarkable artistry of the Top 60 Masters. This event is a celebration of the power of art to inspire and captivate."

The "Top 60 Masters Awards" ceremony will be a grand celebration, featuring:

Award Presentations: Honoring the top 60 artists from around the world.

Digital Exhibition: Showcasing the award-winning works available to watch on the official Top 60 Masters Awards website.

Live Performances: Including music and live performance by Elaine Tejeda.

Additionally, ArtTour International will present the Artist of the Year Award and other special awards, with the names of these distinguished artists yet to be released.

The event will be broadcast on the Vivid Arts Network TV channel later in July, allowing a global audience to experience the celebration.

ArtTour International is a leading multimedia platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary art and artists from around the world. With a global audience of over two million readers in 198 countries, ArtTour International offers various media outlets, including print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, a podcast, and a PR agency. Founded by Viviana Puello, ArtTour International is committed to promoting the artistic community and celebrating creative excellence.

For more information and to view all the awarded artists, visit www.top60masters.com.