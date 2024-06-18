Polygraph: Advertisers Are Inadvertently Breaking Data Privacy Laws
Advertisers are being tricked by click fraud bots to process personal data without consent.BERLIN, GERMANY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click fraud protection firm Polygraph is warning advertisers to beware they are likely breaking data privacy laws – and risking hefty fines – by storing and contacting fake leads which are submitted by click fraud bots.
“Click fraud is a crime which steals at least $100 billion every year,” said Trey Vanes, Polygraph’s head of marketing. “Scammers create legitimate-looking websites, monetize them using ad networks, and use bots to click on the ads”.
According to Vanes, click fraud bots are programmed to generate fake leads using real people’s data.
“After clicking on the ads, the bots will frequently submit fake leads at the advertisers’ websites,” said Vanes. “These fake leads – which use real people’s information to appear genuine – trick the ad networks into thinking the bots’ clicks are good quality.
“The problem for advertisers, aside from the financial loss due to click fraud, is the fact the leads never gave permission to the advertisers to collect, store, or use their personal data. That means advertisers are breaking data privacy laws, which puts them at risk of large fines,” said Vanes.
Vanes says claiming innocence is not a valid defense and will not protect advertisers from fines.
“Advertisers are responsible for the leads in their database”, said Vanes. “It doesn’t matter how the leads got there, it’s not a defense to claim you were deceived by a click fraud bot – the law on this is clear.
“If an advertiser processes someone’s information without their consent, and that person complains to their country’s data protection officer, the advertiser can be fined, regardless of the fact they were hoodwinked by a click fraud bot,” added Vanes.
Polygraph helps advertisers detect click fraud, prevent click fraud, and stop fake leads.
“Polygraph detects the bots’ clicks on your ads, and prevents them from submitting fake leads,” said Vanes. “This protects you from data privacy risks, and re-trains the ad networks to send you real visitors.”
For more information about preventing click fraud and eliminating fake leads, please visit https://polygraph.net
About Polygraph
Established in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.
