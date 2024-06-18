On This Page

Date: July 30, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

Attendees will hear an overview of Environmental Monitoring for compounding facilities and the role environmental monitoring plays in ensuring product quality and patient safety. Presenters will discuss the statutory and regulatory requirements for environmental monitoring. FDA also will describe the agency’s expectations for compounding pharmacies (under section 503A) and outsourcing facilities (under section 503B) for environmental monitoring. Finally, FDA will discuss different methods specific to environmental monitoring.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Outsourcing facilities

Compounding pharmacies

State pharmacy regulators

Consultants who work with outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies

TOPICS

What is environmental monitoring and why is it important in compounding quality and patient safety?

How environmental monitoring is used to assess the dynamic conditions of the production area and identify potential routes of contamination

Statutory requirements for compounding pharmacies (503A) and outsourcing facilities (503B)

Regulatory requirements and the agency’s expectations

Techniques and methods specific to environmental monitoring

Key concepts related to design and implementation of environmental and personnel monitoring programs

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Define environmental monitoring and its significance in ensuring product quality and patient safety

Describe statutory requirements for compounding pharmacies (503A) and outsourcing facilities (503B)

Explain regulatory requirements and the agency’s expectations

Identify types of monitoring specific to environmental monitoring

Recognize concepts related to design and implementation of environmental and personnel monitoring programs

SPEAKERS

Doan-Trang Vuong, MS

Consumer Safety Officer

Division of Compounding I

Office of Compounding Quality and Compliance (OCQC)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) | US FDA

CDR Brandon C. Heitmeier, MPH, CPH, CPGP

Consumer Safety Officer

Division of Compounding I

OCQC | OC | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

TECHNICAL INFORMATION