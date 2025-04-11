The following is a list of meetings that have occurred between FDA and stakeholders on the topic of sunscreens. November 1, 2024: Listening session with Environmental Working Group (EWG) April 18, 2024: Listening session with American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) December 1, 2023: Listening session with Public Access to Sunscreen Coalition (PASS) August 18, 2023: Monograph File (MGF) 400074 type Z meeting with Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) March 24, 2023: MGF 400062 type Z meeting with PCPC December 6, 2022: MGF 400060 type Z meeting request from PCPC March 22, 2022: MGF 400005 meeting request from EMD Performance Materials Corp. and the Avon Company April 23, 2021: Listening session with Environmental Working Group (EWG) April 20, 2021: Listening session with PASS March 17, 2021: MGF 400000 meeting request from PCPC1 November 13, 2019: Public meeting with PCPC June 7, 2019: Non-public meeting with DSM Nutritional Products LLC (DSM) October 12, 2017: Non-public meeting with BASF Corp ("BASF") September 7, 2016: Meeting with PCPC. May 11, 2015: Meeting with L’Oréal USA Products Inc. March 20, 2015: Meeting with BASF SE March 19, 2015: Meeting with BASF SE March 18, 2015: Meeting with L’Oréal USA Products Inc. February 4, 2015: Meeting with Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), EWG, PCPC, and PASS 1The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was enacted on March 27, 2020, and included important provisions reforming the way that OTC monograph drugs are regulated in the US. Among other things, the CARES Act replaced the previous rulemaking process for establishing, revising, and amending OTC monographs with an administrative order process. See OTC Monograph Resources for more information about OTC monograph reform and drug regulation under the CARES Act. Back to Sunscreen Innovation Act page

