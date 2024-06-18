Verizon gives beach goers a boost with expanded 5G service in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, SC

Survey shows 75% of beachgoers typically use their phone at the beach, just under two thirds who bring their phone say they’ve used it for work

Verizon recently added 20 new small cells and added 5G capacity to 31 existing cell sites in Myrtle Beach, and added a new cell site to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage and added 5G capacity to eight existing cell sites in Hilton Head.

Beachgoers are more likely to bring their phones to the beach than a chair, umbrella, or cooler.

Among those who have worked from the beach, nearly 1 in 5 say they’ve done so secretly, without telling their boss or coworkers (18%).



MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether sharing beach volleyball pictures on social media, attending a quick work conference call, or making online dinner reservations, Verizon has customers covered in and around Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, SC. In Myrtle Beach, Verizon recently added 20 new small cells and added 5G capacity to 31 existing cell sites in the area, offering “more bars” along with faster speeds and better network performance. In Hilton Head, Verizon recently turned on a new cell site to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage and added 5G capacity to eight existing cell sites.

According to a recent survey by Morning Consult*, 75% of beachgoers typically use their phone at the beach. Other survey findings reveal:

Those who bring their phones to the beach are most commonly using them to take pictures (87%), text and call their friends and family (72%), and play music (66%).

Just under two thirds (63%) of beachgoers who bring their phones say they’ve used their phone for work GenZers (75%) and Millennials (75%) are more likely to work from the beach than older generations.

More than a third of beachgoers (35%) say it would be worse to forget to bring their phone to the beach than to forget to reapply sunscreen. GenZ beachgoers are evenly split, with almost half (47%) saying forgetting their phone would be worse.





In Myrtle Beach, the upgraded service covers the Highway 31 and Highway 17 perimeters of Myrtle Beach including locations such as the Garden City Beach coastline, the Myrtle Beach Airport, Springmaid Pier, Myrtle Beach Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach Highway 501, North Myrtle Beach Middle School and Myrtle Beach Elementary School. The upgrades also add coverage to several rural areas in Horry County such as Adrian, SC , Finklea, SC and Allsbrook, SC, as well as the northern part of Conway, SC and Coastal Carolina University.

In Hilton Head, the new cell site brings upgraded service to the Palmetto Dunes area including the Hilton Head Beachfront Resort, Villamare Resort, Disney’s Beach House, George Fazio Golf Course, Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Golf Course and Palmetto Dunes Tennis Center. The upgrades also provide additional coverage near South Beach, Hilton Head Preparatory School and the Bluffton area.

“We obsess over our customers’ connectivity needs every day which is why we’ve worked really hard to ensure residents and vacationers in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head have our most reliable network experience,” said Leo Perreault, VP of Engineering & Operations at Verizon.

“We are thrilled with this exceptional investment by Verizon into one of the fastest growing cities in the United States,” said Howard W. Waldie IV, Chief Innovation Officer of the City of Myrtle Beach. “The impact to Myrtle Beach's residents, businesses, and visitors goes beyond increased connectivity - it recognizes and facilitates our future as a growing tech hub."

This additional service is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 250 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service. It’s ideal for anyone who wants fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Businesses in both areas also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. Our field teams in the community are committed to providing our Verizon Business customers with a suite of integrated tools to help give them the technological edge they need to succeed. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Additionally, public safety agencies in both areas will be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements when working with Verizon Frontline. Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

* This poll was conducted between June 11-12, 2024 among a sample of 2,201 U.S. adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of U.S. adults based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

