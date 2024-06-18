Driving Efficiency: Trends and Innovations in Data Center Automation

Data Center Automation Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center automation market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from $9.08 billion in 2023 to $10.70 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This expansion is driven by the imperative to enhance IT service delivery efficiency, reduce costs, and improve scalability and agility across data center operations.

Rising Demand for Data Center Automation

The rising adoption of digital transformation initiatives and the urgent need for cost reduction in data center operations are key drivers propelling the growth of the data center automation market. Automation streamlines provisioning, monitoring, and maintenance processes, ensuring enhanced efficiency and scalability while mitigating errors. Moreover, the surge in internet penetration and the resulting exponential growth in data volumes per second further bolster market demand.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. are focusing on innovative solutions to optimize data center operations. These efforts include developing advanced automation technologies to reduce operational costs and improve overall efficiency. For instance, companies like Oracle Corporation and VMware, Inc. are integrating AI-driven solutions into their data center automation offerings to enhance performance and scalability.

In a recent strategic move, Anybotics AG introduced Anymal, a series of quadrupedal robots designed for autonomous inspection and data collection in complex environments. These robots enhance operational safety and efficiency in industrial and construction settings, reflecting a significant innovation within the data center automation ecosystem.

Segments of the Data Center Automation Market

• Component: The market is segmented into solutions and services, offering comprehensive automation capabilities across data center infrastructure management.

• Deployment: Data center automation solutions are deployed either on-premise or through cloud-based services, catering to varied enterprise needs.

• Enterprise: Both large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) benefit from tailored automation solutions to streamline operations and optimize resource utilization.

• End-Use: Industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT, and telecommunications are pivotal adopters of data center automation, seeking enhanced operational efficiency and scalability.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for data center automation in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid digital transformation initiatives and increasing investments in cloud computing and online applications across the region.

Data Center Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Data Center Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center automation market size, data center automation market drivers and trends, data center automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The data center automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

