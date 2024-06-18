Informal Working Group on Trade and Gender launches Prize for Gender Equality in Trade

WTO members and observer governments are invited to apply for the Prize using the application form available here.

Applicants must demonstrate how their initiative is providing solutions to empower women through trade. They must also describe how the policy, programme or project was formulated and implemented.

The Prize is divided into four categories: female entrepreneurs (including female farmers); sustainable development and gender; trade facilitation; and services trade. A special prize will also be awarded under the title “Youth empowerment from a gender perspective”.

The deadline for submissions is 15 July 2024. The Co-Chairs of the IWG — Cabo Verde, El Salvador and the United Kingdom — will constitute the judging panel.

The award ceremony for the winners will take place at the WTO's Public Forum to be held on 10-13 September 2024 at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.

Please consult the background note to review the application criteria and requirements.