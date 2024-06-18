Commission for Gender Equality commemorates Youth Day

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) extends its appreciation to the enormous sacrifices made by the Youth of ’76. It has been 48 years since the gallant youth from Isaac Morrison High School and other surrounding schools in Soweto and beyond, challenged the oppressive apartheid regime by rejecting the introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools.

Through various research reports done by the Commission for Gender Equality, it is evident that today’s youth are faced with a myriad of challenges such as teenage pregnancy, suicide, substance abuse, gender-based violence, amongst others. Paucity of youth representation in the mainstream of the economy also remains a concern for the CGE.

The Commission believes that the challenges faced by youth must be attended to as a matter of urgency and calls on duty-bearers to put issues facing the youth at the forefront of their agenda.

The CGE calls upon the youth to build on the gains of 1976 and unite behind the common goal of ensuring a better future for all, wherein gender equality, equity and social justice will be realized.

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi

Tel: 083 579 3306