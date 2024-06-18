Government invites media wishing to cover 2024 Presidential Inauguration to apply for accreditation

Submit Release
Government invites media wishing to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration to apply for accreditation

Members of the media wishing to cover the 2024 presidential inauguration are invited to apply for accreditation.  Applications for accreditation are to be submitted online using the link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za.  

The closing date for applications is Monday, 16 June 2024 at 12h00.  

Accreditation enquiries may be directed to: Takalani Mukwevho 082 227 9308 takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Mpho Phatudi 079 605 2659 mphop@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: William Baloyi on 083 390 7147 or Tshegofatso Modubu on 083 276 0786

