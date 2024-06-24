New Music Series Challenges Expectations from composer Marc Soucy

Marc Soucy working in his studio

"STIR : Soundscapes Evoking Realities Only Imagined" is a series of mostly instrumental singles that blend multiple global and historic music styles.

I am very much swimming upstream and loving every minute of it. You hear things like look, people want easy music. I'm ignoring all that. I think people are ready to be challenged a little.” — Marc Soucy

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Music Series Challenges ExpectationsNew “STIR” Series begins releases with composer and producerMarc Soucy’s first single:TASHKENT CLUB FIRE Marc Soucy Music is excited to announce the release of a new music series from Marc Soucy, "STIR : Soundscapes Evoking Realities Only Imagined". The first single "Tashkent Club Fire" will be available worldwide on June 21 2024.Marc Soucy has been creating original music since the 1980s, and worked full-time as a producer from 1997 through 2011. Only now is he releasing his own original material, after "too long of a wait!”"Things have changed so much over the many years I've been doing this, I think I bring a fresh approach to music that is often missing from what I hear out there. My music is a listening choice that might parallel jazz, classical, new age, or bluegrass. It's really none of the above though. It's a little of everything at once. Each single will be distinctive and very different from the others. I keep things interesting that way, and true to my musical heart.”Marc's music is streamable and downloadable on virtually all platforms worldwide. It can also be purchased at his website store here. Kindly contact below for more information:Marc Soucy Musicinfo@marcsoucy.com+1 844-617-6272757 Gallivan Blvd Suite 1#1146Boston Massachusetts 02124 USA

Marc Soucy's first release from his STIR Series: Tashkent Club Fire