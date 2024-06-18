Dr. Emilio Justo Unveils His New Book: THE POWER OF PAUSE: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success
Readers are invited to unlock their potential for long-term success through proven practices!BINGHAMTON , NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emilio Justo, M.D., renowned for his insights into personal and professional development, proudly announces the release of his first solo-authored book, THE POWER OF PAUSE: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success. This transformative guide aims to inspire readers to harness the power of delayed gratification to foster conscious awareness, creativity, and sustainable achievements.
In THE POWER OF PAUSE, Dr. Justo provides a compelling roadmap for readers seeking to transform their basic impulses into deliberate actions that lead to long-term success and freedom. Through practical advice, the book emphasizes the importance of developing habits that cultivate peace and prosperity. Dr. Justo’s unique perspective stems from his personal journey of success, starting with an early recognition of the benefits of delayed gratification.
Dr. Justo’s extraordinary accomplishments began at a young age, culminating in his acceptance as one of only ten students nationwide into the prestigious six-year accelerated pre-medical/medical program at the University of Michigan. His dedication and discipline resulted in him earning his medical degree at just twenty-three years old. This early triumph underscores the effectiveness of the principles he now shares with his readers.
Dr. Justo wrote THE POWER OF PAUSE to empower others to achieve outcomes of success and freedom through the practice of delayed gratification. He asserts that by transforming our impulses into conscious decisions, we can unlock our full potential and create lasting positive change in our lives.
The book is already a hit with high-value readers across various industries:
“In The Power of Pause, Dr. Emilio Justo offers a compelling narrative of resilience and success through the lens of delayed gratification. His personal story shines through as the ideal step-by-step process for anyone to reach their highest goals. Dr. Justo’s insights serve as a compelling blueprint for personal growth, resilience, and fulfillment, making this book a must-read for those seeking profound transformation.” —Will Harris CEO | Willpower Consultation
“I have struggled for years with delaying gratification. Personally, I enjoy having and eating my cake immediately. I know it truly has hindered my ability to be resilient and anytime I have delayed gratification in an area, the reward was sweeter and everything ultimately flowed more effortlessly. The challenge is that I didn’t have an actual blueprint for how to really delay gratification or anything that demonstrated why it was important to do so—until now. This book has the power to change many lives. Buy it. Read it. Earmark it—and prepare for the new life to follow.” —Corey Poirier, Multiple-Time TEDx Speaker, bLU Talks Founder, Wall Street Journal/USA Today Bestselling Author
Dr. Justo is no stranger to the literary world. He previously co-authored Business, Life and the Universe, Vol. 12, compiled by Corey Poirier. This new venture marks his first solo publication, reflecting his deep commitment to personal growth and his desire to make a continued meaningful impact on his followers’ and readers’ lives.
THE POWER OF PAUSE: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success is an Amazon best seller, available now on Amazon and in audio format on Audible. For more information about Dr. Emilio Justo and his latest book, please visit Amazon.
About Emilio Justo, M.D.
Dr. Emilio Justo is a successful ophthalmologist and cosmetic surgeon who is also known for his insights into personal and professional development. Dr. Justo is a distinguished two-time global TEDx speaker and has been married for over twenty years with three beautiful children, ages nineteen, seventeen, and twelve. With a passion for inspiring others to achieve their full potential, Dr. Justo invites you to connect with him on social media by following him on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. Dr. Justo can be contacted directly via his personal website, https://www.DrEmilioJusto.com.
Roger Brooks
American Real Publishing
+1 607-343-7864
email us here