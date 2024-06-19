Mitch Gould of CPI Introduces the 'Evolution of Distribution' Platform, Creating a Seamless Pathway to the U.S. Market
Consumer Products International Facilitates the Launch of Consumer Goods in the United StatesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International companies in the consumer goods sectors are eager to expand their reach and introduce new products in the lucrative U.S. market.
“Many of these companies have outstanding products but lack the experience and knowledge necessary to penetrate the U.S. market,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Consumer Products International (CPI), a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.
Gould explained that he has represented major brands in the home center, hardware, and big box chains, selling to the likes of Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, and Ace Hardware, to name a few.
“With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, I have established the ideal pathway to the marketplace,” Gould stated. “Essentially, we act as their national headquarters in the U.S.”
“Our innovative system allows us to import, distribute, and promote from a single platform, providing a cost-effective, timely, and profitable approach to entering the U.S. market,” Gould added.
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ offers foreign brands a comprehensive, turnkey solution for entering the U.S. market. Our team manages everything from FDA regulatory compliance, warehousing, logistics, and distribution to getting products on store shelves,” he said.
“Our sister company, InDistribution Media, then steps in to deliver high-impact communication services, including national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media outreach.”
Gould, who has sold to every major retailer, including Lowes and Menards, emphasized his extensive experience and connections, which are necessary for positioning brands for purchase.
“We have deep relationships with key executives and decision-makers across all distribution channels, including food, drug, mass, warehouse clubs, health and nutrition stores, and online,” he said.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT INDISTRIBUTION MEDIA
InDistribution Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
