Apply ​​for Global Cultural Relations Programme – call for professionals in culture and creative sectors or working on safer societies

The EU-funded Global Cultural Relations Programme (GCRP), the Cultural Relations Platform’s flagship training programme, is looking for 40 professionals and entrepreneurs working in the cultural and creative sectors or working in the field of creating safer societies.

The Global Cultural Relations Programme brings together practitioners from around the world to create meaningful connections and discuss cross-cultural collaborations. It is an opportunity to develop lifelong skills, increase your knowledge, build your international network, and engage in interdisciplinary cross-cultural collaboration.

This year the GCRP will take place in Marrakech, Morocco from 25 – 28 November 2024, and will be conducted in English.

Cultural and creative sector professionals include, but are not limited to, the following sectors: architecture, audiovisual and cinema, books and publishing, cultural heritage, cultural management, design, media, music, performing arts, and visual arts.

The work on creating safer societies involves, but is not limited to, the following sectors: conflict and post-conflict areas; peacebuilding; mediation practices, dialogue, and education; post-conflict trauma healing and mental health; interfaith dialogue; human rights and rights-based initiatives; working with marginalised groups; social justice, inclusion, and resilience; asylum, migration, and forced displacement, natural disaster and climate change responses, and actions against disinformation.

To apply, you should be aged 25-39, with at least three years’ experience in global/international/cross-cultural collaboration, and work for a public, private, or civil society organisation, or be a freelancer.

The deadline for applications is 14 July.

